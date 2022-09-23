Live Nation Germany Acquires Majority Stake in Goodlife GmbH

Live Nation continued its spree of international growth via acquisition, announcing its German subsidiary has acquired a majority stake in festival and booking agency...

Live Nation continued its spree of international growth via acquisition, announcing its German subsidiary has acquired a majority stake in festival and booking agency Goodlife GmbH this week. Goodlife GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, and will continue to focus on its existing properties, while working with Live Nation Germany on developing new events and festivals.

“We are happy that Goodlive GmbH and its management team Marko Hegner and Mirko Roßner have decided to become part of the Live Nation family,” says Live Nation GSA Managing Director Andre Lieberberg. “The strength of the Goodlive GmbH organization and its staff, as well as the undisputed relevance of its projects, perfectly complement Live Nation GSA’s portfolio. I look forward to the upcoming collaboration with Goodlive and am very confident that we will realize new and exciting projects together.”

Goodlife GmbH is known for events including Spash Festival and Superbloom Festival in Munich. Details of the transaction were not outlined in the press release announcing it, outside of Live Nation’s majority stake coming from portions of the business that had previously been controlled by Paragon Partners and Goodlive’s founders.

“We are so pleased to have Live Nation as our future partner. Through their international network they are an ideal fit for Goodlive. We have already worked together successfully in the past at festivals such as Lollapalooza Berlin and are delighted to now be able to expand this cooperation on all levels. It is with great anticipation that we are looking forward to the future and our joint projects,” says Mirko Roßner, Managing Director Goodlive GmbH.

Live Nation has grown extensively in the post-pandemic return to live events through acquisition, particularly of international properties. It recently expanded into the Philippines by buying its largest existing promotional operation and renaming it Live Nation Philippines, and before that it closed on the purchase of Ocesa, then the third largest promotional company in the world behind itself and AEG, dramatically expanding its footprint in Mexico and Latin America.

Last Updated on September 23, 2022 by Dave Clark