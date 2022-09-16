Live Nation Launches Fall Club Pass Program in 50+ Locations

More than 50 Live Nation venues will be offering a “club pass” for the fall, allowing music fans a chance to see every show...

More than 50 Live Nation venues will be offering a “club pass” for the fall, allowing music fans a chance to see every show in the building – if you’re in the right city. Club Pass is available for $59-79 plus fees per person, which gives access to general admission areas for shows at one participating venue. There is also a multi-pass available for purchase at $299 plus fees, which would grant access to the holder to shows at every participating venue. Both passes are good through December 31, 2022.

Live Nation Club Pass sales begin on September 19, and are available through September 30 – with limited quantities available at each club and only 200 multi-passes available in total. Those who purchase a pass will be able to pick up a ticket for shows at the venue with a photo ID – and tickets are non-transferable according to the entertainment giant.

While music fans in major cities will likely have several options, many consumers will be left out (or have to travel significantly). According to the list of participating clubs, only 20 states have any venues in the program. California leads the way with 11, including iconic rooms like The Wiltern in Los Angeles and The Fillmore in San Francisco. Texas has nine rooms, including Emo’s in Austin and Houston’s 713 Music Hall. House of Blues venues in multiple states are participating, including the lone Las Vegas venue. New York has Irving Plaza and The Gramercy Theatre on the list, but the majority of states aren’t home to any participating locations.

The full list of clubs is included below.

Club Pass Venues – Fall 2022

713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

Ace of Spades (Sacramento, CA)

The Aztec Theater (San Antonio, TX)

Bayou Music Center (Houston, TX)

Belasco (Los Angeles, CA)

Bogarts (Cincinnati, OH)

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL)

Coca Cola Roxy (Atlanta, GA)

The Depot (Salt Lake City, UT)

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas, TX)

Echoplex and The Echo (Los Angeles, CA)

Emo’s (Austin, TX)

Egyptian Room and Deluxe at Old National Centre (Indianapolis, IN)

The Fillmore (San Francisco, CA)

The Fillmore Detroit (Detroit, MI)

The Fillmore Minneapolis (Minneapolis, MN)

The Fillmore New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

The Fillmore Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)

The Fillmore Silver Spring (Silver Spring, MD)

The Fillmore Charlotte and The Underground (Charlotte, NC)

Fillmore Auditorium (Denver, CO)

The Foundry (Philadelphia, PA)

The Gramercy Theatre (New York, NY)

GLC Live At 20 Monroe (Grand Rapids, MI)

Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, CA)

House of Blues Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)

House of Blues Chicago (Chicago, IL)

House of Blues Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

House of Blues Dallas (Dallas, TX)

House of Blues Lake Buena Vista (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

House of Blues Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

House of Blues New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

House of Blues North Myrtle Beach (North Myrtle Beach, SC)

House of Blues San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Irving Plaza (New York, NY)

Marquis Theater (Denver, CO)

Mercury Ballroom (Louisville, KY)

Observatory OC (Santa Ana, CA)

Observatory SD (San Diego, CA)

Roxian Theatre (Pittsburgh, PA)

The Ritz (Raleigh, NC)

Riverside Municipal Auditorium (Riverside, CA)

St. Andrew’s Hall (Detroit, MI)

Summit (Denver, CO)

Scoot Inn (Austin, TX)

The Wiltern (Los Angeles, CA)

Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)

Theatre of the Living Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

Varsity Theater (Minneapolis, MN)

The Van Buren (Phoenix, AZ)

Last Updated on September 16, 2022 by Dave Clark