Eagles Announce Five 2023 Hotel California Tour Dates

The Eagles, comprised of core members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit joined by Vince Gill, announced they would be extending the band’s “Hotel California” Tour into 2023. The extended tour will resume in February and March, with each concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live accompanied by an orchestra and choir and a full set of their greatest hits.

The tour has been a hit since it first launched in 2019, bringing one of the best-selling albums in U.S. history to life once again on stage. Hotel California was originally released in 1976 and has since been certified 26-times platinum by the RIAA.

“The band performed the album from front to back, following with a blazing greatest hits set that had the audience at the sold-out arena constantly on its feet…With no exception, the songs have aged well, but how could they fail with the Eagles’ five-part harmony and five guitar-approach… (Henley’s) voice sounded as strong and pliant as it ever has, easily hitting the highest of notes, while retaining his trademark huskiness.” wrote Billboard in a review of the concert.

Tickets for 2023 Hotel California tour dates are on sale next week, with presales beginning on Thursday, October 27 according to Live Nation. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. local time to the venue.

Eagles Upcoming Tour Dates

November 15 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

November 17 – Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

November 19 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

November 21 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

November 23 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

November 25 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

November 27 – North little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

2023 Hotel California Tour Dates

Sunday, Feb. 19 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

Friday, Feb. 24 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Wednesday, Mar. 1 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Friday, Mar. 3 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena

