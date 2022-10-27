Green Day, Eddie Vedder Headline 5th Annual Innings Festival

The MLB-themed Innings Festival will be back in 2023, with its Arizona edition announcing Green Day and Eddie Vedder as its headliners. The festival...

The MLB-themed Innings Festival will be back in 2023, with its Arizona edition announcing Green Day and Eddie Vedder as its headliners. The festival in Tempe, Arizona is entering its fifth edition, combining music and baseball entertainment as spring training kicks off in late February.

The #InningsFest 2023 Lineup is here! ⚾ Get ready for performances from @GreenDay, @eddievedder, @Weezer, @theblackcrowes, & many more right here in Tempe, AZ. Tickets go on sale TOMORROW, October 27th at 10am PT. Who are your MVPs this year? Tag your favorites below! pic.twitter.com/ZWLZ2T7oKT — Innings Festival Arizona (@InningsFest) October 26, 2022

Innings Festival is scheduled for Tempe’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park on February 25 and 26, 2023. The two-day affair will bring together 18 bands across two stages, food vendors, and baseball-related activities and discussions. Tickets for the event are on sale this week, with 1-and 2-day options, GA+, VIP and Platinum price levels.

Green Day anchors the Saturday bill, joined on that day by acts including Weezer, The Black Crowes, The Offspring, and The Pretty Reckless. Sunday will be headlined by Eddie Vedder, joined by Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Mt. Joy, and The Head and The Heart. A full list of the announced performers is included below.

Fans can look forward to numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, Kevin Mitchell, Vince Coleman, Bret Boone, Vinny Castilla, Matt Williams, Edgar Martinez, Mike Cameron and more. Additional highlights include an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.

Last year’s innings festival in Arizona was headlined by Foo Fighters and Tame Impala, with its sister event in Florida anchored by Green Day and the Lumineers.

Innings Festival Arizona Lineup

Music

Green Day

Eddie Vedder

Weezer

The Black Crowes

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

The Glorious Sons

Paris Jackson

Annie DiRusso

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Mt. Joy

The Head and the Heart

Umphrey’s McGee

Magic City Hippies

Heartless Bastards

Hazel English

Baseball

Off The Mound featuring Ryan Demptster

The Bronson Arroyo Band

“All-Star Baseball Jam” hosted by Jake Peavy

Randy Johnson

Jake Peavy

Dontrelle Willis

Grady Sizemore

Kevin Mitchell

Vince Coleman

Bret Boone

Vinny Castilla

Matt Williams

Edgar Martinez

Mike Cameron

