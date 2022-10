Harry Styles Chicago Opener Cancelled at Last Minute

Harry Styles fans in Chicago got late-breaking bad news on Thursday, as the singer called off the opening night of his United Center “Harry’s...

Harry Styles fans in Chicago got late-breaking bad news on Thursday, as the singer called off the opening night of his United Center “Harry’s House” Love on Tour shows Thursday, citing “band/crew illness.” The announcement came just hours before showtime, after numerous fans had already been camping outside of the venue, hoping for the best seats in general admission areas, pushing the show to Monday, October 10.

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oqsoXiBvFB — United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 6, 2022

Harry Styles has been playing to packed houses in a series of mini-residency runs on his U.S. dates this fall, beginning with a sold-out run at Madison Square Garden in New York that saw him honored as one of a tiny number of non-sports individuals to have a banner raised to the rafters of the Manhattan venue. Thursday was scheduled as the first of six shows in Chicago, followed by dates on Saturday and Sunday and then Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of next week before he moves on to 15 shows at Kia Form in Los Angeles.

Those who have tickets to Thursday’s show will have them honored at Monday’s rescheduled performance. Those who can’t make it to Monday’s show can list their tickets for resale, or can request a full refund from event organizers (if they purchased directly from the box office).

Fans who had traveled to Chicago for the show, only to find out it had been postponed at the last minute (and to the other side of the weekend), took to social media to vent their frustrations about the news. The scene is vaguely reminiscent of when Adele’s Las Vegas residency was postponed hours before it opened, leaving numerous fans stranded having already traveled from their home cities only to see the reason for their travel wiped out.

i’ve been in chicago for 20 mins and found out harry styles rescheduled the concert to monday… say sike rn — bitzman (@bitzandpieces_) October 6, 2022

IMAGINE FLYING TO CHICAGO TO SEE HARRY STYLES AND THEN THE CONCERT IS POSTPONED 5 HOURS BEFORE SHOW TIME HAHAHAHA IM FINE IT FINEEEEEE — trudz (@truu_chainz) October 6, 2022

There has not been any announcement regarding Saturday’s show, so it is expected to go on as planned as of 3PM Friday.

Harry Styles Tour Dates

Thu Oct 6 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 8 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 9 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Mon Oct 10 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 15 – Chicago, IL | United Center is Harry’s House#

