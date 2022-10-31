Parker McCollum Plots 2023 Headlining Tour

Fresh off being nominated as the Best New Artist for 2022 at the CMA Awards, Parker McCollum unveiled a new run of headlining tour...

Fresh off being nominated as the Best New Artist for 2022 at the CMA Awards, Parker McCollum unveiled a new run of headlining tour dates for early 2022, with tickets on sale this week. McCollum will be joined on select dates by support from Corey Kent, Catie Offerman and Larry Fleet along the way.

Spring Tour 2023 coming to a city near you https://t.co/1RedKKjHHh pic.twitter.com/bTygV7bnJN — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) October 28, 2022

Texas-born and bred, McCollum has two shows this week in his native state and then closes out 2022 with shows on December 30 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and then Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas on December 31. The newly announced dates kick off on February 2 at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, and then roll through a February 25 performance at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. After a bvreak, there are April shows at Don Haskins Center in El Paso and Rio Rancho Event Center in Albuquerque. Other stops for McCollum this spring include The Armory (Minneapolis), The Fillmore Detroit (Detroit), Raising Cane’s River Center Arena (Baton Rouge), and Fargodome in Fargo – in addition to previously announced stints at RodeoHouston and Stagecoach in California.

“Words cannot describe what 2022 has been for me,” says Parker. “So many lifetime goals reached. I cannot wait to see what 2023 has in store for us. So stoked to kick it off in the spring with a big tour”

Tickets for Parker McCollum’s spring tour are on sale this week, open to the general public beginning Friday, November 4. Presales are also spread throughout the week, and vary by location. The full list of upcoming tour dates for McCollum and links to ticket marketplaces are available below.

Parker McCollum Tour Dates

November 4 – Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena

November 5 – Nacogdoches, TX | Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center

December 30 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

December 31 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

2023

February 2 – Columbus, OH | Palace Theatre

February 3 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

February 4 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

February 9 – Minneapolis, MN | The Amory

February 10 – Brookings, SD | Swiftel Center

February 11 – Fargo, ND | FARGODOME

February 16 – Coralville, IA | Xtream Arena

February 17 – Ralston, NE | LibertyFirst Credit Union Arena

February 18 – Springfield, MO | Shrine Mosque

February 23 – Tallahassee, FL | Donald Tucker Civic Center

February 24 – Baton Rouge, LA | Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

February 25 – Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena

February 28 – Houston, TX | RodeoHouston

April 13 – El Paso, TX | Don Haskins Center

April 14 – Albuquerque, NM | Rio Rancho Event Center

April 28 – Indio, CA | Stagecoach Festival

