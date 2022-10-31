Parker McCollum Plots 2023 Headlining Tour
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours October 31, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Fresh off being nominated as the Best New Artist for 2022 at the CMA Awards, Parker McCollum unveiled a new run of headlining tour dates for early 2022, with tickets on sale this week. McCollum will be joined on select dates by support from Corey Kent, Catie Offerman and Larry Fleet along the way.
Spring Tour 2023 coming to a city near you https://t.co/1RedKKjHHh pic.twitter.com/bTygV7bnJN
— Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) October 28, 2022
Texas-born and bred, McCollum has two shows this week in his native state and then closes out 2022 with shows on December 30 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and then Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas on December 31. The newly announced dates kick off on February 2 at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, and then roll through a February 25 performance at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. After a bvreak, there are April shows at Don Haskins Center in El Paso and Rio Rancho Event Center in Albuquerque. Other stops for McCollum this spring include The Armory (Minneapolis), The Fillmore Detroit (Detroit), Raising Cane’s River Center Arena (Baton Rouge), and Fargodome in Fargo – in addition to previously announced stints at RodeoHouston and Stagecoach in California.
“Words cannot describe what 2022 has been for me,” says Parker. “So many lifetime goals reached. I cannot wait to see what 2023 has in store for us. So stoked to kick it off in the spring with a big tour”
Tickets for Parker McCollum’s spring tour are on sale this week, open to the general public beginning Friday, November 4. Presales are also spread throughout the week, and vary by location. The full list of upcoming tour dates for McCollum and links to ticket marketplaces are available below.
Parker McCollum Ticket Links
Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at Scorebig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TickPick
Tickets at TicketSmarter
Parker McCollum Tour Dates
November 4 – Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena
November 5 – Nacogdoches, TX | Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center
December 30 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
December 31 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
2023
February 2 – Columbus, OH | Palace Theatre
February 3 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
February 4 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
February 9 – Minneapolis, MN | The Amory
February 10 – Brookings, SD | Swiftel Center
February 11 – Fargo, ND | FARGODOME
February 16 – Coralville, IA | Xtream Arena
February 17 – Ralston, NE | LibertyFirst Credit Union Arena
February 18 – Springfield, MO | Shrine Mosque
February 23 – Tallahassee, FL | Donald Tucker Civic Center
February 24 – Baton Rouge, LA | Raising Cane’s River Center Arena
February 25 – Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena
February 28 – Houston, TX | RodeoHouston
April 13 – El Paso, TX | Don Haskins Center
April 14 – Albuquerque, NM | Rio Rancho Event Center
April 28 – Indio, CA | Stagecoach Festival
Last Updated on October 31, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.