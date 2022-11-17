Lizzo Adds Second North American Leg of Special Tour Dates

Lizzo will be returning her Special Tour to North America in 2023, announcing a fresh set of dates just as her 2022 run is...

Lizzo will be returning her Special Tour to North America in 2023, announcing a fresh set of dates just as her 2022 run is coming to a close. The 3-time Grammy Award winner will bring her tour to North America beginning in April of next year, after touring Europe in February and March.

SPECIAL 2OUR AINT OVER AND WE HIT THE JACKPOT CUS @latto IS COMING W US!! 🎰🎰 TIX ON SALE FRIDAY 😱 https://t.co/SPJv0LcGLz pic.twitter.com/1RcKvvsSvN — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 14, 2022

The Special 2our kicks off Friday, April 21st in Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boiling Arena and continues through a June 2 show at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Other dates along the way include stops at FedEx Forum (Memphis), CFG Bank Arena (Baltimore), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh), United Center (Chicago), and Viejas Arena (San Diego). Latto will be guest performing on the tour in support.

The dates come on the heels of her successful first leg of touring in North America following the release of her critically-acclaimed album Special, as well as spots performing on Saturday Night Live, The TODAY Show, the BET Awards, and an Emmy-winning reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls on Amazon Prime.

Tickets for Lizzo’s The Special 2our are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, November 18. Presales are already up and running for Lizzo tickets, including a special one open to American Express cardmembers. Visit the singer’s website for more presale details and links. The full tour schedule and links to ticket purchase options are included below:

Lizzo Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club| Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Lizzo The Special 2our Tour Dates

April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

May 4 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 6 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

May 9 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

June 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Last Updated on November 17, 2022 by Dave Clark