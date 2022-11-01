Taylor Swift Announces The Eras Tour for Stadiums in 2023

Taylor Swift will be back on tour in 2023, announcing The Eras Tour on Tuesday morning, hot on the heels of the unprecedented landing...

Taylor Swift will be back on tour in 2023, announcing The Eras Tour on Tuesday morning, hot on the heels of the unprecedented landing of every spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard chart. The Eras Tour will kick off with U.S. stadium dates in March of next year, with international dates to come.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The Eras Tour will see support performances from artists including Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, Owenn. and Girl in Red, according to the tour announcement. It will kick off with a March 18 performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and U.S. dates will wrap on August 5 after back-to-back shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In between, the route includes AT&T Stadium (Dallas), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA), Soldier Field (Chicago), U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis), and Lumen Field (Seattle). At least seven of Swift’s tour stops are two-show runs, with the possibility that other repeat dates will be added, as was done on her Reputation tour.

Naturally, Taylor Swift tickets will be subject to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration system, which she famously used at the launch of her Reputation tour, allowing fans to “boost” their chances at a registration being verified by streaming her songs and purchasing merchandise from her store. Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fan registration will be open now through Wednesday, November 9. Invitations for those “verified” will be sent out Monday, November 14, followed by the “verified” presale beginning Tuesday, November 15. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, November 18.

Ticket prices are expected to be astronomical for The Eras Tour from Taylor Swift, given that she was one of the earliest adopters of the now-common surge pricing “Dynamic” ticketing systems from Ticketmaster. Published prices are reportedly going to be ranging from $49-449 plus service fees, with VIP tickets ranging from $199 to 899, but those numbers are in all likelihood going to be far less than fans will experience during the sales process. On the Reputation tour, prices were so high that many venues were forced to dump massive quantities of tickets for pennies on the dollar (or give them away free) as show dates approached and huge chunks of the building would have been empty otherwise.

In many instances, fans who waited things out and purchased tickets through resale websites close to the event date paid a fraction of what Swift’s biggest fans paid for their tickets, which is how the “slow ticketing” model from Ticketmaster is intended to work, capturing maximum revenue from an artist’s top fans.

The full run of scheduled Taylor Swift Eras Tour dates is included below, as well as links to ticket marketplaces.

Taylor Swift Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

03/17 – Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium !&

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium %&

04/01 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium %+

04/02 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium %+

04/15 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium %+

04/22 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium %+

04/28 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

04/29 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

05/06 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium $&

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field $&

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field $&

05/19 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium $&

05/20 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium $&

05/26 – E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium $&

05/27 – E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium $+

06/02 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field #?

06/03 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field #?

06/10 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field #?

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium #?

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium #?

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium ^+

07/08 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium ^+

07/15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High ^+

07/22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field *+

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium *+

08/04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *?

08/05 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *&

! = w/ Paramore

& = w/ GAYLE

% = w/ beabadoobee

$ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

# = w/ Girl in Red

+ = w/ Gracie Adams

? = w/ OWENN

^ = w/ MUNA

* = w/ HAIM

Last Updated on November 1, 2022 by Dave Clark