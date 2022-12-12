Zac Brown Band Announces 2023 From The Fire Tour Dates

After a busy 2022, Zac Brown Band will be back at it in 2023, announcing plans for the From The Fire Tour dates on...

After a busy 2022, Zac Brown Band will be back at it in 2023, announcing plans for the From The Fire Tour dates on Monday. The tour will bring the band across North America for its 10th tour, with opening acts including Marcus King, Tenille Townes, and King Calaway joining for select dates.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” said Brown. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

Announcing the From the Fire Tour 2023 with special guests @realmarcusking, @tenilletownes & @KingCalaway! Tickets on sale Friday, Zamily presale starts Wednesday. Join now for early ticket access at https://t.co/QSZ2bbwkqz pic.twitter.com/PWcNMe4su2 — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) December 12, 2022

Tickets for Zac Brown Band 2023 tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, December 16. Prior to that, presales will be held beginning with separate offerings for “Zamily” Legacy Fan Club members and Citi cardmembers on Wednesday, December 14.

Zac Brown Band’s From the Fire tour dates begin with a show at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on June 30 and wind their way through the summer and into fall before the tour wraps with a pair of shows at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union in Tampa, Florida on November 3-4. Other stops along the way include Budweiser Stage (Toronto), Ruoff Music Center (Indianapolis), Fenway Park (Boston), Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (Wantagh, NY), Merriweather Post Pavilion (Baltimore), Five Point Amphitheatre (Irvine), and iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (Tampa).

The full route of Zac Brown Band shows scheduled for 2023 and links to ticket purchase options are included below.

Zac Brown Band Tour Dates

Friday, June 30, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena+

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Friday, July 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center+

Friday, August 11, 2023 – Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^+

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^+

Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^+

Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park+

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek~+

Friday, October 6, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion~+

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center~+

Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre+

Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 20, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Friday, November 3, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Tampa, FL– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

ADDITIONAL 2023 PERFORMANCE DATES:

Friday, March 10, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – C2C: Country to Country*

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Dublin, IE – C2C: Country to Country*

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – London, UK – C2C: Country to Country*

Sunday, March 17 – Tuesday, March 19, 2023 – Willowbank, Australia – CMC Rocks 2023*

Sunday, June 2, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Reds Post-Game Benefit Concert*

Friday, June 23, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest 2023^*

Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Cadott, WI – Country Fest 2023*

Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Windy City Smokeout*

Sunday July 23, 2023 – Newton, IA – Hy-Vee INDY CAR Weekend*

*Tickets on-sale now

+Special Guest King Calaway

^Special Guest Marcus King

~Special Guest Tenille Townes

