Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023

Coachella, arguably the anchor festival for the entire year, announced its lineup on Tuesday, bringing Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean in as headlining acts.

It has been known for some time that Frank Ocean would be headlining the festival, having been one of the planned anchors for the COVID-cancelled 2020 event. He’ll be headlining the Sunday lineup on both weekends, which take place on April 14-16 and 21-23.

Ocean will be joined on Sunday by acts including Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Fisher, Chris Lake, Jai Paul, and Dominic Fike. Blackpink will headline the Saturday performances, with Rosalia, Eric Prydz, Boygenius, SuicideBoy$, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, and Labrinth among the many others.

Bad Bunny is the Friday headliner, joined by Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, and Metro Boomin on the day.

Passes have already been in some form of sale, but festival organizers say that limited Weekend 1 passes and passes for Weekend 2 will be in presale again on Friday, with general sale to follow. Passes for the event begin at $599 plus fees for the first weekend, with prices at $499 plus fees for a GA pass to the second weekend (though it will rise to the higher tier once those begin selling in higher quantities). VIP passes for both weekends are also available with an asking price at $1,069 plus fees for the second weekend and $1,269 for Weekend 1. Camping, parking, and a multitude of add-ons are also available for the event.

The full lineup as announced is available below:

Coachella Music and Arts Festival Full Lineup

Artists listed in alphabetical order

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
Benee
Big Wild
Björk
Blackpink
The Blaze
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
Boygenius
Bratty
The Breeders
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
The Chemical Brothers
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
The Comet Is Coming
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + Pawsa
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan’s Yard
DPR Live + DPR Ian
Drama
EarthGang
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
The Garden
Glorilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
The Kid Laroi
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
The Linda Lindas
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
Muna
Mura Masa
The Murder Capital
Nia Archives
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi’erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
Rosalía
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
Sofi Tukker
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
$uicideboy$
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale of Us
¿Téo?
Testpilot
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
Yungblud
Yves Tumor
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2ManyDJs

