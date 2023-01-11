Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023

Coachella, arguably the anchor festival for the entire year, announced its lineup on Tuesday, bringing Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean in as headlining...

Coachella, arguably the anchor festival for the entire year, announced its lineup on Tuesday, bringing Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean in as headlining acts.

Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠 Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

It has been known for some time that Frank Ocean would be headlining the festival, having been one of the planned anchors for the COVID-cancelled 2020 event. He’ll be headlining the Sunday lineup on both weekends, which take place on April 14-16 and 21-23.

Ocean will be joined on Sunday by acts including Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Fisher, Chris Lake, Jai Paul, and Dominic Fike. Blackpink will headline the Saturday performances, with Rosalia, Eric Prydz, Boygenius, SuicideBoy$, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, and Labrinth among the many others.

Bad Bunny is the Friday headliner, joined by Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, and Metro Boomin on the day.

Passes have already been in some form of sale, but festival organizers say that limited Weekend 1 passes and passes for Weekend 2 will be in presale again on Friday, with general sale to follow. Passes for the event begin at $599 plus fees for the first weekend, with prices at $499 plus fees for a GA pass to the second weekend (though it will rise to the higher tier once those begin selling in higher quantities). VIP passes for both weekends are also available with an asking price at $1,069 plus fees for the second weekend and $1,269 for Weekend 1. Camping, parking, and a multitude of add-ons are also available for the event.

The full lineup as announced is available below:

Coachella Music and Arts Festival Full Lineup

Artists listed in alphabetical order

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Adam Beyer

AG Club

Airrica

Alex G

Ali Sethi

Angèle

Ashnikko

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Becky G

Benee

Big Wild

Björk

Blackpink

The Blaze

Blondie

Boris Brejcha

Boygenius

Bratty

The Breeders

Burna Boy

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Cannons

Cassian

Charli XCX

The Chemical Brothers

Chloé Caillet

Chris Stussy

Christine and the Queens

Chromeo

Colyn

The Comet Is Coming

Conexión Divina

DannyLux

Dennis Cruz + Pawsa

Despacio

Destroy Boys

Diljit Dosanjh

Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

DJ Tennis + Carlita

Doechii

Dombresky

Domi & JD Beck

Dominic Fike

Donavan’s Yard

DPR Live + DPR Ian

Drama

EarthGang

El Michels Affair

Eladio Carrión

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Ethel Cain

Fisher + Chris Lake

FKJ

Flo Milli

Fousheé

Francis Mercier

Frank Ocean

Gabriels

The Garden

Glorilla

Gordo

Gorillaz

Hiatus Kaiyote

Horsegirl

Hot Since 82

IDK

Idris Elba

Jackson Wang

Jai Paul

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones

Jan Blomqvist

Joy Crookes

Juliet Mendoza

Jupiter & Okwess

Kali Uchis

Kaytranada

Keinemusik

Kenny Beats

The Kid Laroi

Knocked Loose

Kyle Watson

Labrinth

Latto

Lava La Rue

Lewis OfMan

The Linda Lindas

Los Bitchos

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Magdalena Bay

Malaa

Marc Rebillet

Mareux

Mathame

Metro Boomin

Minus the Light

MK

Mochakk

Momma

Monolink

Muna

Mura Masa

The Murder Capital

Nia Archives

Noname

Nora En Pure

Oliver Koletzki

Overmono

Paris Texas

Pi’erre Bourne

Porter Robinson

Pusha T

Rae Sremmurd

Rebelution

Remi Wolf

Romy

Rosalía

Saba

Sasha & John Digweed

Sasha Alex Sloan

Scowl

SG Lewis

Shenseea

Sleaford Mods

Snail Mail

Sofi Tukker

Soul Glo

Stick Figure

Sudan Archives

$uicideboy$

Sunset Rollercoaster

Tale of Us

¿Téo?

Testpilot

Tobe Nwigwe

TSHA

TV Girl

Two Friends

UMI

Uncle Waffles

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wet Leg

Weyes Blood

WhoMadeWho

Whyte Fang

Willow

Yaeji

Yung Lean

Yungblud

Yves Tumor

070 Shake

1999.ODDS

2ManyDJs

