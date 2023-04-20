Frank Ocean Drops Coachella Weekend 2; Blink 182 to Headline

Just a week after being a surprise addition to the Coachella lineup, Blink 182 will now serve as a substitute headliner for the festival’s...

Just a week after being a surprise addition to the Coachella lineup, Blink 182 will now serve as a substitute headliner for the festival’s second weekend, according to Variety. The move comes in the wake of headliner Frank Ocean dropping out after a controversial first weekend set, which included an altered performance at the last minute, and an abrupt ending due to a curfew set by the city of Indio, where the festival is located.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella, the singer’s representative told Variety. “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. “On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

“It was chaotic,” Ocean said in a statement. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

The Mark, Tom and Travis Show rocked the desert. Thanks for coming on Weekend 1 @blink182 pic.twitter.com/8yMbMevmN5 — Coachella (@coachella) April 18, 2023

Friday was the return of Blink 182’s original lineup performing together for the first time since 2014 – and their second performance together will be as the Sunday headliner for the upcoming second weekend of Coachella, which kicks off Friday.

The news unquestionably will rankle some fans who have already purchased tickets with the intention of seeing Ocean perform – he was planned as a headliner for the COVID-cancelled 2020 festival – but ticket prices for the second weekend of Coachella are still trending high, according to Ticket Club. GA passes on the marketplace are $819 and up, while VIP passes are going for a minimum of $1,595 for the 3-day event.

Coachella has not yet made any public announcement of the lineup change, and still shows the initial festival poster on its website with Ocean listed as the Sunday headlining act, alongside Friday headliner Bad Bunny and Saturday anchor BLACKPINK.

Ticket Links

Coachella tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Coachella tickets at ScoreBig

Coachella tickets at SeatGeek

Coachella tickets at StubHub

Coachella tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Coachella tickets at Vivid Seats

Coachella Weekend 1 Set Times

Coachella has not yet released the Weekend 2 set times, but here is where each artist performed on the first weekend of the festival for planning purposes:

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Last Updated on April 13, 2023 by Dave Clark

Last Updated on April 20, 2023 by Dave Clark