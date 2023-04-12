Jonas Brothers “One Night Only” at Yankee Stadium Becomes Two

LATEST
A promised “One Night Only” performance at Yankee Stadium by the Jonas Brothers became a two-night stand, as the trio added an August 13th show alongside the previously planned August 12 concert in the Bronx. The second show comes on the heels of widespread fan complaints over the ticket pricing for the first concert, which featured surged “dynamic” and “platinum” ticket prices of well over $1,000 per seat in many instances – with fans convinced that there was only going to be one show rather than two.

“Five albums. One Epic Night.,” wrote the group on social media when the Saturday performance was announced on April 4. The trio previously performed a limited run residency on Broadway, which saw a special offer “verified fan” access sale for the initially announced August 12 concert for fans who had registered their interest but not received tickets.

Tickets for both shows remain in presale that are open to certain segments of the potential audience as of Wednesday, April 12: Citi cardmembers, Yankee insiders, Verizon Up members all have access. Tickets for Jonas Brothers One Night Only shows at Yankee Stadium will open to the general public beginning on Friday, April 14.

Ticket prices for the Sunday Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium show are currently showing at a minimum of $63.70 including fees, with prices going all the way up to $1,164 for “platinum” priced seats in the floor area on the field near the stage. Prices for tickets on the floor for the Saturday concert are approximately the same for the “platinum” offerings, but almost no lower price point tickets are available through the primary ticket marketplace, though there are likely thousands remaining that have not yet been put on sale, both held back for the general sale, but also for dripping on to the market as the event date approaches.

Prices for the August 12 show were subject to major fan anger when the initial demand surge happened when they first went on sale Tuesday, according to social media. Those who shopped for tickets during that spike saw prices surged far above what they are displayed at now, triggering similar complaints as were seen during similar surge pricing periods for Bruce Springsteen, Adele, and other major artists as tickets went on sale.

As usual, Ticketmaster is bearing the brunt of the blame for the pricing system, but it always must be noted that while their parent company is the tour promoter and they enable the platinum ticket pricing schemes, the artists themselves must always be on board with the usage. As Springsteen himself put it when confronted about fan anger for the use of dynamic ticket pricing:

“What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, “Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less. That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans.”

“This time I told them, “Hey, we’re 73 years old. The guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.” So that’s what happened. That’s what they did [laughs].”

Robert Smith of The Cure too on dynamic pricing practices head-on with his band’s upcoming North American tour, attempting to use mobile-only ticketing to strictly limit consumer options on using or reselling tickets they’ve purchased in an effort to box out those interested in reselling tickets for a profit and keeping their ticket prices lower than “market value” – even going so far as to call dynamic pricing itself “A GREEDY SCAM.”

For now, however, Jonas Brothers fans are stuck choosing to pay the surged ticket prices, or hoping that prices drop as event dates approach and other tickets may become available from held-back reserves released to the primary market, or if secondary ticket prices drop. Fans can shop for tickets on other marketplaces at the links below:

