Jonas Brothers “One Night Only” at Yankee Stadium Becomes Two

A promised “One Night Only” performance at Yankee Stadium by the Jonas Brothers became a two-night stand, as the trio added an August 13th...

A promised “One Night Only” performance at Yankee Stadium by the Jonas Brothers became a two-night stand, as the trio added an August 13th show alongside the previously planned August 12 concert in the Bronx. The second show comes on the heels of widespread fan complaints over the ticket pricing for the first concert, which featured surged “dynamic” and “platinum” ticket prices of well over $1,000 per seat in many instances – with fans convinced that there was only going to be one show rather than two.

“Five albums. One Epic Night.,” wrote the group on social media when the Saturday performance was announced on April 4. The trio previously performed a limited run residency on Broadway, which saw a special offer “verified fan” access sale for the initially announced August 12 concert for fans who had registered their interest but not received tickets.

Five albums. One Epic Night.

Saturday, August 12 at Yankee Stadium. Fans who previously registered for the Broadway shows will have the opportunity for first access to tickets with a special Verified Fans on sale and additional info will be sent to eligible fans via email! pic.twitter.com/JVu1sXHiFe — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 4, 2023

Tickets for both shows remain in presale that are open to certain segments of the potential audience as of Wednesday, April 12: Citi cardmembers, Yankee insiders, Verizon Up members all have access. Tickets for Jonas Brothers One Night Only shows at Yankee Stadium will open to the general public beginning on Friday, April 14.

Ticket prices for the Sunday Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium show are currently showing at a minimum of $63.70 including fees, with prices going all the way up to $1,164 for “platinum” priced seats in the floor area on the field near the stage. Prices for tickets on the floor for the Saturday concert are approximately the same for the “platinum” offerings, but almost no lower price point tickets are available through the primary ticket marketplace, though there are likely thousands remaining that have not yet been put on sale, both held back for the general sale, but also for dripping on to the market as the event date approaches.

Prices for the August 12 show were subject to major fan anger when the initial demand surge happened when they first went on sale Tuesday, according to social media. Those who shopped for tickets during that spike saw prices surged far above what they are displayed at now, triggering similar complaints as were seen during similar surge pricing periods for Bruce Springsteen, Adele, and other major artists as tickets went on sale.

I know the Jonas brothers are popular but damn, humble yourselves… these ticket prices are ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ziz9xYYv9u — G money (@gizzle4321) April 11, 2023

These prices for the jonas brothers 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/SWpzCqeAMR — Sabina (@ssabinamamedova) April 11, 2023

Jonas Brothers master bamboozlers with those dumbass vip package prices pic.twitter.com/IM6uIgMmNN — Alexis (@TheRealAlexis) April 10, 2023

When we say we hate @Ticketmaster this is what we’re talking about. This is to see the *Jonas Brothers.* I love them but what demand could possibly be driving Ticketmaster’s platinum prices. There is ONE non-platinum ticket left for the presale. Wild. pic.twitter.com/Ik2UgBZw4s — Brooke🧣 (@brookelizb) April 12, 2023

Actually disgusted by the Jonas Brothers Yankee stadium prices, but I’ll still be there 🤧🥲 — Michelle (@michellemckkk) April 11, 2023

buying jonas brothers tickets for my wife. i understand that artists make a good chunk of their money touring but this shit is becoming downright exploitative. ticketmaster is awful but the artists are trying to join them. pic.twitter.com/g02GHAHZ6h — KP (@KPNYJ) April 11, 2023

really really hoping and praying that one day the jonas brothers dont sell tickets on ticketmaster where they jack up prices with this "platinum pricing" stuff … i got there to the queue / waiting room moment it opened and yet by the time i got in every seat was $800+…. — joe is star walkin 💫 (@cotton_eyejoe) April 11, 2023

Jonas brothers face value floor seat:$250@Ticketmaster bullshit “goal is to give fans fair and safe access to the best tickets, while enabling artists and other people involved in staging live events to price tickets closer to their true market value” Official Platinum: $1,100 pic.twitter.com/AqTPetyTgG — Sarah (@SarahVal94) April 12, 2023

As usual, Ticketmaster is bearing the brunt of the blame for the pricing system, but it always must be noted that while their parent company is the tour promoter and they enable the platinum ticket pricing schemes, the artists themselves must always be on board with the usage. As Springsteen himself put it when confronted about fan anger for the use of dynamic ticket pricing:

“What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, “Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less. That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans.”

“This time I told them, “Hey, we’re 73 years old. The guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.” So that’s what happened. That’s what they did [laughs].”

Robert Smith of The Cure too on dynamic pricing practices head-on with his band’s upcoming North American tour, attempting to use mobile-only ticketing to strictly limit consumer options on using or reselling tickets they’ve purchased in an effort to box out those interested in reselling tickets for a profit and keeping their ticket prices lower than “market value” – even going so far as to call dynamic pricing itself “A GREEDY SCAM.”

For now, however, Jonas Brothers fans are stuck choosing to pay the surged ticket prices, or hoping that prices drop as event dates approach and other tickets may become available from held-back reserves released to the primary market, or if secondary ticket prices drop. Fans can shop for tickets on other marketplaces at the links below:

Ticket Links

Jonas Brothers tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Jonas Brothers tickets at ScoreBig

Jonas Brothers tickets at SeatGeek

Jonas Brothers tickets at StubHub

Jonas Brothers tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Jonas Brothers tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on April 12, 2023 by Dave Clark