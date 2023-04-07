Maggie Rogers Goes Old School With In-Person Ticket Offer

Maggie Rogers will be going on tour this summer. The popstar will launch her U.S. leg of her tour on July 24th in Charlotte,...

Maggie Rogers will be going on tour this summer. The popstar will launch her U.S. leg of her tour on July 24th in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre and will wrap up on SEP 29, 2023 in Washington DC at The Atlantis. She’s going to be doing things a little differently, following reacting to the massive wave of consumer anger against Ticketmaster fees and “bots.”

in an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees — i’m going analog. come buy a ticket like it’s 1965. i’ll be in person selling tix at music hall of williamsburg tomorrow for the forest hills show. see you there ! local box office info here – https://t.co/hkzWcC6ZqI pic.twitter.com/9HEDwjsUiw — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) April 6, 2023

Maggie Rogers told fans that she’s getting ahead of scalpers by selling tickets by selling tickets in person. She’s bringing back the old fashioned way. Rogers says the in-person ticketing process will be different in every city, and she urges fans to go directly to her website for full details. Rogers will be greeting fans who buy tickets to her Forest Hills shows, on Friday in Brooklyn, NYC. “There’s a two-ticket-per-person limit, but you can choose any ticket you want — all of the prices and tiers will be available, along with exclusive merch and a special playlist I cooked up just for box office day,” Rogers says.

at the box office rn. this is the coolest shit i cannot even fathom. so wildly overwhelmed. this is my favorite community in the whole world holy f 😭♥️ — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) April 7, 2023

“Over the last few months, there’s been a lot of conversation about how intense ticketing fees are and how insane bot activity is, and how tough it is to just get tickets into the hands of fans,” Rogers exclaims. “A lot of people, including me, are frustrated and concerned, and I’ve been thinking about a way to sort of give people another option. So we’re going old school.”

“Fuck bots + fuck fees. come buy a ticket in person. tomorrow only,” Rogers boldly posts on Instagram. Maggie Rogers will hit iconic stops on her tour like Nashville, Philly, Newport, Chicago, Seattle, and LA. Grab your tickets today, and you might also get to meet Rogers face-to-face while doing so.

Maggie Rogers Tour Dates

June 3—Barcelona, Spain | Primavera Sound

June 8—Porto, Portugal | Primavera Sound Porto

June 10—Madrid, Spain | Primavera Sound Madrid

June 12—Zurich, Switzerland | Komplex ^

June 13—Cologne, Germany | Live Music Hall ^

June 14—Hamburg, Germany | Fabrik ^

June 16—Stockholm, Sweden | Filadelfia ^

June 17—Oslo, Norway | Rockefeller ^

June 18—Copenhagen, Denmark | Vega ^

June 20—Berlin, Germany | Huxleys Neue Welt ^

June 21—Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg ^

June 21-25—Somerset, England | Glastonbury

June 22—Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg ^

June 27—Paris, France | Salle Pleyel ^

July 14—Cavendish, Prince Edward Island | Sommo Festival

July 24—Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

July 25—Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater *

July 27—Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium *

July 28—Newport, RI | Newport Folk Festival

July 29—Philadelphia, PA | Mann Center *

July 31—Portland, ME | Thompson’s Point *

August 3—Toronto, Ontario | Budweiser Stage *

August 5—Chicago, IL | Lollapalooza

August 6—St. Charles, IA | Hinterland Music Festival

August 9—Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

August 10—Orem, UT | UCCU Center #

August 11-12—San Francisco, CA | Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

August 13—Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl #

August 16—Seattle, WA | WaMu Theater #

August 17—Troutdale, OR | McMenamins Edgefield #

September 29—Washington, D.C. | The Atlantis

^ with Del Water Gap

* with Soccer Mommy

# with Alvvays

Last Updated on April 7, 2023 by Dave Clark