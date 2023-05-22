Niall Horan announced plans for his first headlining tour since 2018, bringing “The Show” Live On Tour 2024 next year. The tour will feature songs from all three of the singer’s solo albums, including The Show, which is scheduled to be released in June.

It’s been too long. Can’t wait to see you all. Cities and dates coming your way tomorrow at 9am PT! https://t.co/QD3toWSDy0 pic.twitter.com/ZCQZgrQev0 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 21, 2023

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” says Niall Horan. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Niall Horan tour dates begin in February of 2024 in Europe, with the North American leg scheduled for late spring and summer. It kicks off on May 29, 2024 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL and include shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (June 3), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 14) and The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (July 27). The full schedule of performances, including the early leg in Europe, is included below.

Tickets will be on sale next week, with presales launching as early as Tuesday, May 30. That day will bring the Citi/ AA Advantage presale, open to those who hold that particular brand of credit card. There will also be an Album pre-order presale launching that day. An artist presale is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, followed by a TikTok presale on Thursday, June 1. There may also be promoter and venue presales, so check the local show information to make sure you don’t miss an opportunity to grab passes prior to the general sale, set for Friday, June 2.

Ticket Links

Niall Horan tickets at MEGASeats | 15% discount use code TICKETNEWS

Niall Horan tickets at ScoreBig

Niall Horan tickets at SeatGeek

Niall Horan tickets at StubHub

Niall Horan tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Niall Horan tickets at Ticketmaster

Niall Horan tickets at Vivid Seats

NIALL HORAN – “The Show” Tour Dates 2024

February 21 – Belfast, UK | SSE Arena Belfast

February 23 – Dublin, IE | 3Arena

February 27 – Birmingham, UK | Resorts World Arena

March 1 – London, UK | OVO Arena Wembley

March 4 – Cardiff, UK | Cardiff International Arena

March 5 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena

March 7 – Antwerp, BE | Lotto Arena

March 8 – Paris, FR | Zénith

March 11 – Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 12 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena

March 15 – Stockholm, SE | Hovet Ice Hall

March 18 – Lodz, PL | Atlas Arena

March 20 – Munich, DE | Olympiahalle

March 21 – Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum

March 23 – Madrid, ES | WiZink Center

March 26 – Düsseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome

March 27 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

April 26 – Auckland, New Zealand | Spark Arena

April 28 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

May 1 – Sydney, Australia | Quodos Bank Arena

May 3 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

May 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL | Hard Rock Live

May 31 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 3 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

June 7 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 8 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 14 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

June 15 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

June 18 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 19 – Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 21 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 22 – Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 25 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

June 26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

June 28 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

July 7 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

July 9 – Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 10 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12 – Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

July 17 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

July 19 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

July 20 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

July 23 – Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

July 24 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 26 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 – Inglewood, CA | The Kia Forum

July 30 – Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 – Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Last Updated on May 22, 2023 by Dave Clark