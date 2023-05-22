Niall Horan announced plans for his first headlining tour since 2018, bringing “The Show” Live On Tour 2024 next year. The tour will feature songs from all three of the singer’s solo albums, including The Show, which is scheduled to be released in June.
It’s been too long. Can’t wait to see you all. Cities and dates coming your way tomorrow at 9am PT! https://t.co/QD3toWSDy0 pic.twitter.com/ZCQZgrQev0
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 21, 2023
“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” says Niall Horan. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”
Niall Horan tour dates begin in February of 2024 in Europe, with the North American leg scheduled for late spring and summer. It kicks off on May 29, 2024 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL and include shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (June 3), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 14) and The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (July 27). The full schedule of performances, including the early leg in Europe, is included below.
Tickets will be on sale next week, with presales launching as early as Tuesday, May 30. That day will bring the Citi/ AA Advantage presale, open to those who hold that particular brand of credit card. There will also be an Album pre-order presale launching that day. An artist presale is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, followed by a TikTok presale on Thursday, June 1. There may also be promoter and venue presales, so check the local show information to make sure you don’t miss an opportunity to grab passes prior to the general sale, set for Friday, June 2.
NIALL HORAN – “The Show” Tour Dates 2024
February 21 – Belfast, UK | SSE Arena Belfast
February 23 – Dublin, IE | 3Arena
February 27 – Birmingham, UK | Resorts World Arena
March 1 – London, UK | OVO Arena Wembley
March 4 – Cardiff, UK | Cardiff International Arena
March 5 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena
March 7 – Antwerp, BE | Lotto Arena
March 8 – Paris, FR | Zénith
March 11 – Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena
March 12 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena
March 15 – Stockholm, SE | Hovet Ice Hall
March 18 – Lodz, PL | Atlas Arena
March 20 – Munich, DE | Olympiahalle
March 21 – Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum
March 23 – Madrid, ES | WiZink Center
March 26 – Düsseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome
March 27 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
April 26 – Auckland, New Zealand | Spark Arena
April 28 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
May 1 – Sydney, Australia | Quodos Bank Arena
May 3 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
May 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL | Hard Rock Live
May 31 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 3 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
June 7 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 8 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Mann Center for the Performing Arts
June 14 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
June 15 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
June 18 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 19 – Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 21 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 22 – Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 25 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
June 26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
June 28 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
July 7 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
July 9 – Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 10 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 12 – Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre
July 17 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
July 19 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
July 20 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
July 23 – Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre
July 24 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 26 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 27 – Inglewood, CA | The Kia Forum
July 30 – Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 31 – Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
