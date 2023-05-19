Succession star Jeremy Strong will take to the stage on Broadway sixteen years after his 2008 debut on the Great White Way. He will be the lead role in a new production of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play An Enemy of the People which is slated to premiere on Broadway in early 2024.

An Enemy Of The People features a new adaptation by Amy Herzog who also adapted another Ibsen play titled A Doll’s House, now playing on Broadway, and earned 2023 Tony nomination with it. The highly anticipated production will be directed by Tony winner Sam Gold whose Broadway credits include Macbeth with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, King Lear, Fun Home, and more. Other than the adaptation of Ibsen plays above, Herzog is also the playwright of the Mary Jane, 4000 Miles, After the Revolution, and more.

Ibsen’s 1882 play is set in a small Norwegian town where the conscientious Doctor Thomas Stockmann notices that the town spa’s water is poisoned. When he attempts to raise awareness in the public, he meets nothing but resistance of the local people who fear that unveiling the truth impacts town’s economy. “The public campaign against him mounts, setting up a moral battle between a lone truth teller and a society desperate for self-preservation,” as it is described in the production announcement.

Starring as Kendall Roy in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning series Succession where he won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award with his performance, Jeremy Strong last appeared on Broadway in 2008 in A Man For All Seasons which marked his debut show. While mostly known with his performance in Succession, the actor also played in many Off-Broadway productions, one of which included playwright Herzog again, her 2013 play titled The Great God Pan. Broadway audience saw the latest revival of An Enemy of the People in 2012, which starred Boyd Gains in the Thomas Stockman role.

Full cast, design team, and the Broadway theatre is going to be revealed at a later date.

