Neil Young, who famously slammed Ticketmaster over its dynamic ticket pricing systems, is nonetheless using the Live Nation Entertainment-owned giant on his return to live performances, including the use of Ticketmaster “Platinum” ticket systems that are specifically employed to surge ticket prices. The singer announced a limited run of shows, all on the west coast, Friday afternoon.

The “Neil Young Coastal Tour” will reportedly leverage Ticketmaster’s systems in an effort to eliminate consumer choice through a mobile-only ticketing plan that will require any tickets purchased by consumers to be subject to strict control by the entertainment giant.

Similar to dates by The Cure, this is being framed as an effort to keep ticket prices down for consumers.

“In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price,” reads the fine print on the tour announcement from Live Nation Entertainment. “Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.”

It was only three months ago, in the wake of the very Cure ticket sales process that Young said that “concert touring is broken.”

TICKETMASTER FEES at 30% It’s over. The old days are gone. I get letters blaming me for $3,000.00 tickets for a benefit I am doing. That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers. CONCERT TOURS are no longer fun. CONCERT TOURS not what they were. -ny

Naturally, it is curious to see such a strong anti-Ticketmaster stance from an artist followed not three months later by a tour that will leverage the companies’ most restrictive technology to keep consumers from having any choice but to use Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Neil Young’s tour are on sale beginning next week. Presales launch as early as Monday, June 12, including (amazingly) “Official Platinum” presale options, which are by definition price-surged to as much as the artist and the tour promoter are willing to believe consumers will be willing to pay.

Tickets will be available in general sale beginning Wednesday, June 14. It is expected that additional dates will be announced beyond the limited west coast run that has been revealed thus far.

Neil Young Tour Dates

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA | John Anson Ford

Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA | John Anson Ford

Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA | John Anson Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA | John Anson Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA | Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA | Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA | The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA | The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA | The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA | Oxbow RiverStage

