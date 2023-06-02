While Guns N’ Roses kick off their world tour today (June 1) at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, they have also delivered breaking news that they will be supported by Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Warning as opening acts for the North American leg of the tour. Furthermore, rock legends have announced two additional dates to their schedule, Pittsburgh, PA and Seattle, WA, whose tickets go on sale June 2 and June 9, respectively.
After launching the tour in Abu Dhabi, glam rock legends visit another spot in Middle East which is Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5, and then head to Europe where they perform in Madrid, Copenhagen, Oslo, Glasgow, London, Rome, Paris, and more until wrapping up the tour overseas at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece on July 22.
The band continue on to North America, starting from Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada which will be followed by several stops across the U.S. and Canada including Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Hollywood’s Hard Rock Live, Houston’s Minute Maid Park, Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, and more until closing it on October 16 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Additional spots and dates to the itinerary are PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA on August 18, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14. The former’s opening act will be The Pretenders whereas the latter’s is to be determined later.
Besides their world tour, Guns N’ Roses will join AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Metallica at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, in October.
This marks the first time Guns N’ Roses has toured North America since their We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021.
2023 Guns N’ Roses GLOBAL TOUR DATES
06/01 – Abu Dhabi, AE @ Etihad Arena
06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park
07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO
07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense
07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena
07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena
07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium
08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium *
08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau *
08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^
08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^
08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^
08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ^
08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park *
08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #
09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^
09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena #
09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium ^
09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena !
09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live !
09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum #
09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium +
09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome +
09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park +
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium +
10/06 – Indio CA @ Power Trip Festival
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field +
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %
10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place +
* = w/ Carrie Underwood
^ = w/ The Pretenders
# = w/ Dirty Honey
! = w/ The Warning
+ = w/ Alice in Chains
% = support TBD
