While Guns N’ Roses kick off their world tour today (June 1) at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, they have also delivered breaking news that they will be supported by Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Warning as opening acts for the North American leg of the tour. Furthermore, rock legends have announced two additional dates to their schedule, Pittsburgh, PA and Seattle, WA, whose tickets go on sale June 2 and June 9, respectively.

After launching the tour in Abu Dhabi, glam rock legends visit another spot in Middle East which is Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5, and then head to Europe where they perform in Madrid, Copenhagen, Oslo, Glasgow, London, Rome, Paris, and more until wrapping up the tour overseas at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece on July 22.

The band continue on to North America, starting from Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada which will be followed by several stops across the U.S. and Canada including Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Hollywood’s Hard Rock Live, Houston’s Minute Maid Park, Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, and more until closing it on October 16 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Additional spots and dates to the itinerary are PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA on August 18, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on October 14. The former’s opening act will be The Pretenders whereas the latter’s is to be determined later.

Besides their world tour, Guns N’ Roses will join AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Metallica at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, in October.

This marks the first time Guns N’ Roses has toured North America since their We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021.

Ticket Links

Guns N’ Roses tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Guns N’ Roses tickets at ScoreBig

Guns N’ Roses tickets at SeatGeek

Guns N’ Roses tickets at StubHub

Guns N’ Roses tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-year membership offer use code TICKETNEWS

Guns N’ Roses tickets at Vivid Seats

2023 Guns N’ Roses GLOBAL TOUR DATES

06/01 – Abu Dhabi, AE @ Etihad Arena

06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park

07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO

07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo

07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense

07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena

07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena

07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium

08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium *

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau *

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^

08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^

08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ^

08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park *

08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena #

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium ^

09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena !

09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live !

09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum #

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium +

09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome +

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park +

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium +

10/06 – Indio CA @ Power Trip Festival

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field +

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place +

* = w/ Carrie Underwood

^ = w/ The Pretenders

# = w/ Dirty Honey

! = w/ The Warning

+ = w/ Alice in Chains

% = support TBD

Last Updated on June 2, 2023 by Dave Clark