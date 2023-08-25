R. Kelly and Universal Music Group were ordered by a judge to pay over $500,000 in music royalties to Kelly’s victims and his criminal fines this week. UMG has been the longtime music publisher of the imprisoned singer, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.

According to Bloomberg Law, a U.S. District Judge signed an order on Aug. 23 for UMG to turn over payment for the fines Kelly still owes. Both UMG and Sony Music Entertainment were handed the bill during Kelly’s sentencing last year, however, this latest ruling states that Sony does not have to contribute, as Kelly’s royalties with UMG will cover the $504,289 bill.

In 2021, the singer was found guilty on nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering, as well as three counts of coercing minors into sexual activity and three counts of producing sex tapes involving a minor. During a six-week trial, it was revealed that Kelly had lured young women — including fans and prospective singers — into controlled, manipulative, and sexually abusive environments.

Kelly’s sexual allegations date back to 1994 when he married a girl who turned out to be 15-years old. Throughout the years, he’s been accused of child pornography, “knowing and intentionally infecting” a woman with an STD, and domestic violence. Additionally, victims have spoken out about Kelly holding an alleged “sex cult” in his Atlanta home where he brainwashes both teenage girls and adult women.

However, the public opinion of Kelly did not begin to change until the rise of the #MuteRKelly movement, which shut down Kelly’s various concerts across the country, as well as the hard-hitting ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ docuseries via Lifetime, which dropped in 2019. The docuseries revealed more allegations against the singer with interviews from multiple survivors, sparking nationwide attention and a criminal investigation.

