The Ambassador Theatre Group and Preevue have extended their “View From Seat” feature to all-owned venues across the UK.

Originally, the feature was available for select shows like “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at London’s Piccadilly Theatre, “Cabaret” at the Kit Kat Club, and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway, allowing eventgoers to see their exact seat view during the ticket buying process. Now, due to its successful implementation, that feature will be available for all of ATG’s UK theaters.

This includes 10 theaters on London’s West End, including The Playhouse Theatre, Apollo Victoria Theatre, and Duke of York’s Theatre.

ATG noted that this addition to the ticket buying process gives patrons an “immersive preview of their experience before they even enter the venue,” which they hope brings more transparency to consumers and increases both loyalty and engagement.

Preevue’s Managing Director Ryan Metcalfe noted in a press release that Preevue’s advanced digital twin technology allows theatergoers an opportunity to see data and tools that were previously only available to producers, calling it a “new era for theatre.”

“We’re taking audience engagement to new heights, allowing patrons to virtually step into their chosen seats before the night of the performance,” Metcalfe said. “The ability to preview the exact view from each seat empowers customers with choice, enriching the entire theatre-going experience.”

Similarly, ATG’s Chief Product & Technology Officer Richard Zubrik said the feature will “help more audience members make informed choices about the right seats for them.”

Last Updated on September 18, 2023