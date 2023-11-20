In a display of transatlantic theatrical success, the critically acclaimed “Tammy Fay,” is poised to make its mark on Broadway during the 2024 – 2025 season. Following an Olivier Award-nominated run in London’s West End, the musical is set to captivate American audiences with its portrayal of the lives of televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker.

Set against the backdrop of a studio in South Carolina, the musical delves into the transformative era where Faye and Bakker revolutionized the landscape of religion.

Helmed by Tony Award nominee Rupert Goold, and produced by Rocket Stage, Greene Light Stage, and James L. Nederlander, the show boasts a stellar creative team, including a book by Tony nominee James Graham, music by the legendary Elton John, and lyrics by Grammy Award nominee Jake Shears.

Originally premiering at London’s Almeida Theatre in the fall of 2022, “Tammy Faye” garnered widespread acclaim and secured four Olivier Award nominations, including Best Musical. Katie Brayben’s Olivier-winning performance as Tammy Faye and two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells’ portrayal of Jim Bakker, which earned him an Olivier nomination, contributed to the musical’s success.

For tickets to all your Broadway shows, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.

Last Updated on November 20, 2023