Rolling Loud California announced its triumphant return for the sixth year, taking place at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California from March 15 to 17. The festival is set to host over 90 artists, spanning from rap, R&B, pop, and Latin music.

Kicking-off the festival on March 15 is chart-topping Nicki Minaj with an opening day performance. This marks one of Minaj’s first confirmed performances for 2024, as she gears up for the release of her highly anticipated album, Pink Friday 2, scheduled to drop on December 8. Joining Minaj on Friday are artists YG & Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rae Sremmurd, and an array of rising stars, including Lil Tecca, Lay Bankz, and Lil Gnar.

Post Malone is scheduled to headline on Saturday, March 16 – along with performances by Summer Walker, Big Sean, $uicideboy$, Flo Milli, Kaliii, Rob49, Larry June, DC the Don, KenTheMan, 2Rare, Jordan Ward, Maiya the Don and Danny Towers. Rolling Loud included a blank space in Saturday’s lineup for a surprise mystery act, leaving fans in suspense about who the performer could be.

Closing out the festival on Sunday, March 17 is Lil Uzi Vert. Joining him on Rolling Loud’s final day are Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Ski Mask the Slump God, Cash Cobain, Rich Amiri, Chief Keef, Wolfacejoeyy, NLE Choppa, That Mexican OT, 310babii, Chase Shakur, Sukihana, and Ryan Trey.

Friday’s lineup will also include Junior H as a special guest, followed by Fuerza Regida on Saturday, and Natanael Cano on Sunday. General on-sale begins the following day, Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the full lineup below:

Last Updated on November 16, 2023