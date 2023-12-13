The Los Angeles-based comedy festival Netflix Is a Joke returns to the city next spring and is set to feature all star comedians across over 300 different events.

Netflix’s festival, produced in association with Live Nation, will run from May 2 through 12, featuring stand-up shows, sketches, table reads, and more performances. More than 35 venues throughout the city will host different events, including The Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, The Wiltern, and The Forum. The Outside Joke, an outdoor entertainment space that will be set up next to the Palladium, will serve as the festival hub.

The legendary Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, and David Letterman have been tapped as headliners, alongside Ali Wong, Chelsea Handler, Maya Rudolph, and Tim Robinson. Other notable acts include Jerry Seinfeld, Leslie Jones, Michelle Buteau, Matt Rife, Nicole Byer, Seth Rogan, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Trevor Noah.

Football star Tom Brady, nicknamed the GOAT, is also slated to appear at the fest for “The Greatest Roast of All Time.” The event, set to take place at The Forum, will see Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and friends take on the seven-time world champion.

Festival tickets head on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. PST. Comedy fans can score tickets via NetflixIsAJokeFest.com. Festivalgoers can also score tickets via secondary sites like StubHub or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last year’s edition of the festival featured 330 comedians and sold 260,000 tickets. Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, said that “this is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large.”

“We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards, and building fandoms in the millions,” Praw said in a statement. “In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up, we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”

See the full list of venues below with their corresponding acts below, with additional venues and shows to be announced at a later date.

The Hollywood Bowl

Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze and Sebastian Maniscalco: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Bill Burr

John Mulaney

Seth Rogen Smokes The Bowl

Matt Rife

Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteau: Live at The Hollywood Bowl

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Trevor Noah

The Forum

G.R.O.A.T.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

Tom Segura

Bert Kreischer

Hollywood Palladium

Chris Rock’s Table Reads

Dodgers Comedy Night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Presented by All Star Dodgers Catcher Will Smith

Mike Epps

The Greek Theatre

Big Mouth Live at The Greek with Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas & more

Jon Stewart and Friends

Shane Gillis

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Live!

The Wiltern

Ali Wong Live (four shows over three nights, shows on 5/4 will be recorded for Netflix)

Sheng Wang

The Dolby

Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour

Ronny Chieng Live

Daniel Tosh Live

The Mountain

Gods of Comedy with David Letterman

Mark Normand

Iliza Shlesinger

Heather McMahan

Dane Cook

Rachel Bloom

Katherine Ryan

YouTube Theatre

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour

Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay & Vanessa Gonzalez: 3 Gays, a Mexican and a Jew: A Night of Comedy with Chelsea Handler and Friends. Featuring Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay and Vanessa Gonzalez

Kill Tony

The Orpheum Theatre

Brett Goldstein (multiple shows)

Celeste Barber

Vir Das

Kountry Wayne

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Hannah Gadsby And Close Personal Acquaintances…Some of Whom They’ve Never Met, including:

Ralph Barbosa

Tom Papa

Kumail Nanjiani

Patton Oswalt

Mike Birbiglia

Jimmy Carr

Marlon Wayans

Phil Rosenthal

Hannah Berner

Anthony Jeselnik

Demetri Martin

The Avalon

Mae Martin and Brett Goldstein Make Love to One Another Live on Stage

Felipe Esparza

Largo

How Did This Get Made

Pantages

Leanne Morgan

Wilshire Ebell

Laura Ramoso

Ryan Hamilton

Palace Theatre

Jared Freid

Nate Jackson

The Belasco

Roy Wood Jr.

Sibling Rivalry Podcast

Earthquake

Troubadour

Joel Kim Booster

Lowkey Comedy

Craig Robinson

Nicole Byer

Paul Virzi

Moshe Kasher

The Regent Theatre

Catherine Cohen

Mo Gilligan

JR De Guzman

Luenell

Bourbon Room

Chris Redd

Jessimae Peluso

Donnell Rawlings

Sabrina Wu

Dynasty Typewriter

Fern Brady: I Gave You Milk To Drink

Are You Still Listening?

The Elysian Theater

Nori Reed

Natalie Palamides

Guy Branum

Nico Carney

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Beth Stelling

Christina P.

Jeff Ross

Last Updated on December 13, 2023