The Los Angeles-based comedy festival Netflix Is a Joke returns to the city next spring and is set to feature all star comedians across over 300 different events.
Netflix’s festival, produced in association with Live Nation, will run from May 2 through 12, featuring stand-up shows, sketches, table reads, and more performances. More than 35 venues throughout the city will host different events, including The Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, The Wiltern, and The Forum. The Outside Joke, an outdoor entertainment space that will be set up next to the Palladium, will serve as the festival hub.
The legendary Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, and David Letterman have been tapped as headliners, alongside Ali Wong, Chelsea Handler, Maya Rudolph, and Tim Robinson. Other notable acts include Jerry Seinfeld, Leslie Jones, Michelle Buteau, Matt Rife, Nicole Byer, Seth Rogan, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Trevor Noah.
Football star Tom Brady, nicknamed the GOAT, is also slated to appear at the fest for “The Greatest Roast of All Time.” The event, set to take place at The Forum, will see Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and friends take on the seven-time world champion.
Festival tickets head on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. PST. Comedy fans can score tickets via NetflixIsAJokeFest.com. Festivalgoers can also score tickets via secondary sites like StubHub or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Last year’s edition of the festival featured 330 comedians and sold 260,000 tickets. Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, said that “this is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large.”
“We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards, and building fandoms in the millions,” Praw said in a statement. “In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up, we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”
See the full list of venues below with their corresponding acts below, with additional venues and shows to be announced at a later date.
The Hollywood Bowl
- Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze and Sebastian Maniscalco: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Bill Burr
- John Mulaney
- Seth Rogen Smokes The Bowl
- Matt Rife
- Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteau: Live at The Hollywood Bowl
Kevin Hart
- Trevor Noah
The Forum
- G.R.O.A.T.
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
- Tom Segura
- Bert Kreischer
Hollywood Palladium
- Chris Rock’s Table Reads
- Dodgers Comedy Night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Presented by All Star Dodgers Catcher Will Smith
- Mike Epps
The Greek Theatre
- Big Mouth Live at The Greek with Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas & more
- Jon Stewart and Friends
- Shane Gillis
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Live!
The Wiltern
- Ali Wong Live (four shows over three nights, shows on 5/4 will be recorded for Netflix)
- Sheng Wang
The Dolby
- Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour
- Ronny Chieng Live
- Daniel Tosh Live
The Mountain
- Gods of Comedy with David Letterman
- Mark Normand
- Iliza Shlesinger
- Heather McMahan
- Dane Cook
- Rachel Bloom
- Katherine Ryan
YouTube Theatre
- Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour
- Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay & Vanessa Gonzalez: 3 Gays, a Mexican and a Jew: A Night of Comedy with Chelsea Handler and Friends. Featuring Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay and Vanessa Gonzalez
- Kill Tony
The Orpheum Theatre
- Brett Goldstein (multiple shows)
- Celeste Barber
- Vir Das
- Kountry Wayne
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Hannah Gadsby And Close Personal Acquaintances…Some of Whom They’ve Never Met, including:
- Ralph Barbosa
- Tom Papa
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Patton Oswalt
- Mike Birbiglia
- Jimmy Carr
- Marlon Wayans
- Phil Rosenthal
- Hannah Berner
- Anthony Jeselnik
- Demetri Martin
The Avalon
- Mae Martin and Brett Goldstein Make Love to One Another Live on Stage
- Felipe Esparza
Largo
- How Did This Get Made
Pantages
- Leanne Morgan
Wilshire Ebell
- Laura Ramoso
- Ryan Hamilton
Palace Theatre
- Jared Freid
- Nate Jackson
The Belasco
- Roy Wood Jr.
- Sibling Rivalry Podcast
- Earthquake
Troubadour
- Joel Kim Booster
- Lowkey Comedy
- Craig Robinson
- Nicole Byer
- Paul Virzi
- Moshe Kasher
The Regent Theatre
- Catherine Cohen
- Mo Gilligan
- JR De Guzman
- Luenell
Bourbon Room
- Chris Redd
- Jessimae Peluso
- Donnell Rawlings
- Sabrina Wu
Dynasty Typewriter
- Fern Brady: I Gave You Milk To Drink
- Are You Still Listening?
The Elysian Theater
- Nori Reed
- Natalie Palamides
- Guy Branum
- Nico Carney
Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
- Beth Stelling
- Christina P.
- Jeff Ross
Last Updated on December 13, 2023
