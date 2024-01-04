Jonathan Bennett, widely recognized for his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, is set to make his Broadway debut in the musical comedy “Spamalot.” Bennett will step into the shoes of Sir Robin, a role previously played by Michael Urie, at the St. James Theatre from January 23 to April 28.

Bennett has not only graced the silver screen but also showcased his skills as an executive producer and host. His noteworthy credits include hosting Food Network’s “Cake Wars” and participating in the Hallmark Channel’s first LGBTQ-led Christmas movie, “The Holiday Sitter,” which earned him a GLAAD Award.

Bennet’s three-month engagement is expected to inject fresh energy into the first revival of the Monty Python musical “Spamalot.” This iconic production, with a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Idle, hilariously recounts the legendary adventures of King Arthur and his questing knights, inspired by the classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

Michael Urie, who has been skillfully portraying the role of Sir Robin, is set to take his final bow on January 21. Bennett will share the stage with James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Fitzgerald, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nik Walker, Ethan Slater, Alex Brightman, and Jimmy Smagula. Notably, Alex Brightman is set to take on additional roles previously played by Taran Killam starting January 8.

