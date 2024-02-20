Australia’s Groovin the Moo festival announced they are canceling its 2024 edition due to low ticket sales. Organizers expressed deep disappointment as they made the regrettable decision to call-off this year’s tour, citing inadequate sales to sustain the festival experience the event is known for.

Established in 2005 by Cattleyard Promotions, Groovin the Moo distinguished itself by taking the live music experience beyond Australia’s east coast cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. The cancellation announcement surprised many, especially considering it arrived merely eight days after tickets went on sale.

The festival was set to make appearances across various regional locations, including Adelaide’s Wayville suburb, Canberra, and Bendigo in April, followed by stops in Newcastle, Sunshine Coast, and Bunbury, Western Australia in May. The lineup was scheduled to include performances by Alison Wonderland, DMA’s, Jet, Armani White, GZA, and more.

“Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind,” organizers of Groovin the Moo expressed. “All tickets will be refunded automatically. Thank you to everybody who has supported the festival. We hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future.”