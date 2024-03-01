Australian comedian Celeste Barber is bringing her jokes to North America this year for the “Backup Dancer Tour.”

Barber will stop in over 20 cities, kicking things off at the “Netflix is a Joke” comedy festival at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre May 2. From there, she’ll appear in Seattle, Nashville, Las Vegas, Denver, and Houston, stopping at venues like the Meridian Hall in Toronto, Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre, the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and San Diego’s Balboa Theatre in San Diego before wrapping-up at the Athenaeum Center in Chicago on June 21.

Tickets went on sale Friday, March 1 via Barber’s official website. Fans can also score tickets from secondary ticketing sites MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Dubbed the “Australian Queen of Comedy, Barber’s memoir, ‘Challenge Accepted!’ was released in Australia in September 2018, with a UK release shortly after. Celeste said she is “excited to tell some jokes, relive some awkward memories, and high kick my way across the stage.”

Find Barber’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Celeste Barber “Backup Dancer Tour” 2024

Thu May 02 | Los Angeles, CA | Orpheum Theatre – ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Comedy Festival Show, On Sale Now

Sat May 04 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum Theatre

Wed May 08 | Washington, DC | Warner Theatre

Thu May 09 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Sat May 11 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

Sun May 12 | Philadelphia, PA | Miller Theatre

Tue May 14 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

Wed May 15 | Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Thu May 16 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Fri May 17 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre

Wed May 29 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Thu May 30 | Nashville, TN | James K Polk Theatre @ TPAC

Fri May 31 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Sat Jun 01 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sun Jun 02 | Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall

Wed Jun 05 | Montreal, QC | L’Olympia de Montréal

Fri Jun 07 | Las Vegas, NV | The Summit Showroom

Sat Jun 08 | Las Vegas, NV | The Summit Showroom

Sun Jun 09 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Mon Jun 10 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre

Thu Jun 13 | Austin, TX | Paramount Theatre

Fri Jun 14 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Sun Jun 16 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre

Thu Jun 20 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre

Fri Jun 21 | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center