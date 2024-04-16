The Marley brothers are set to embark on their first tour together in two decades. Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani, and Damian Marley will reunite for “The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” in 2024, bringing their music to stages across North America, spanning 22 dates.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 5 in Vancouver at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park. From there, the brothers are slated to perform in various cities such as Concord, Austin, Cincinnati, Mansfield, and Atlanta before wrapping up on October 5 in Miami at FPL Solar Amphitheatre.

“The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” comes as a celebration of the legacy of their father, Bob Marley, and as a prelude to what would have been his 80th birthday in 2025. The tour also coincides with the release of the biopic “Bob Marley: One Love.” While Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley recently joined forces for the “Traffic Jam Tour,” this marks the first tour featuring all five siblings since 2004.

Tickets for “The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” will be available starting April 17, with general public sales opening on April 19 via their official website.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

The Marley Brothers 2024 Tour Dates

09/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

09/06 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/08 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/10 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

09/11 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/15 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

09/19 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/22 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare

09/26 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/29 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/30 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/02 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

10/04 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

10/05 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre