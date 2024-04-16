The Marley brothers are set to embark on their first tour together in two decades. Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani, and Damian Marley will reunite for “The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” in 2024, bringing their music to stages across North America, spanning 22 dates.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 5 in Vancouver at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park. From there, the brothers are slated to perform in various cities such as Concord, Austin, Cincinnati, Mansfield, and Atlanta before wrapping up on October 5 in Miami at FPL Solar Amphitheatre.
“The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” comes as a celebration of the legacy of their father, Bob Marley, and as a prelude to what would have been his 80th birthday in 2025. The tour also coincides with the release of the biopic “Bob Marley: One Love.” While Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley recently joined forces for the “Traffic Jam Tour,” this marks the first tour featuring all five siblings since 2004.
Tickets for “The Marley Brothers: A Legacy Tour” will be available starting April 17, with general public sales opening on April 19 via their official website.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
The Marley Brothers 2024 Tour Dates
09/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
09/06 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/08 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/10 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
09/11 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/15 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
09/19 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/22 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare
09/26 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/29 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/30 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
10/02 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
10/04 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
10/05 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre