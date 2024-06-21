AEG’s ticketing service AXS is launching the “Access Card,” which will make the ticket-buying process easier for disabled eventgoers.

AXS just announced its partnership with Nimbus Disability, a social enterprise company run by disabled people for disabled people. Through the partnership, the pair is introducing the Access Registration Scheme, powered by the Access Card.

The process is simple; eventgoers buying accessible tickets online will be able to enter their unique Nimbus Access Card ID at checkout — which details their accessibility requirements, including wheelchair access or a companion. Then, the system will tailor its service to access facilities that meet their needs.

The new card will launch at the UK’s 20-000 seat O2 Arena, and then is set to be accepted across all of AXS’ venues, events, and festival partners. Guests can enter the Nimbus Access Card ID at AXS, The O2, and O2 Priority.

Sam Oldham, The O2’s venue director, noted that the Access Card Scheme means “guests who need accessible tickets can get their requirements met even more efficiently, ensuring their journey continues to be as smooth as possible.”

Often, disabled customers are forced to endure a more difficult ticket-buying process — and sometimes, the services aren’t even available online, leading to a tedious phone call to a venue or ticketer. Martin Austin MBE, managing director of Nimbus and creator of the Access Card, said that the self-serve online booking experience for disabled people is a “game changer.”

“To not have to sit in phone queues or wait for registration forms to be processed really opens up true equality of access for disabled customers,” Austin said. “We’re also dedicated to making sure that those without an Access Card are able to utilise the same system at no cost by operating a free AXS Access Registration Scheme.”