Two-time Emmy winner Sarah Silverman announced her latest U.S. tour, titled “Sarah Silverman: Postmortem.” The run is slated to travel to over 30 cities across the country.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 19 in St Louis at the Stifel Theatre. From there, the comedian is set to make stops in various cities such as Las Vegas, Chicago, Columbus, Charlotte, Phoenix, Miami, Atlanta, and Providence, before wrapping up on January 25 in Boston at The Wilbur. A live taping of two shows at New York City’s Beacon Theatre will take place on January 17 and 18.

Silverman’s most recent comedy special, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, was met with critical acclaim and received nominations for a Grammy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award. It is currently streaming on Max. Additionally, Silverman has a weekly podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast, which relaunched on October 19. She also hosts TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, an extension of the David Letterman segment.

“Looking forward to hitting the road and connecting with human beings in a live setting,” Silverman shared.

General ticket sales begin on Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Postmortem Tour Dates

Thu Sep 19 – St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Fri Sep 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

Sat Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Fri Oct 25 – Brooks, CA – Cache Creek Casino Resort

Sat Oct 26 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino

Fri Nov 1 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

Sat Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun Nov 3 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Thu Nov 7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Fri Nov 8 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Sat Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Thu Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Nov 15 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

Thu Nov 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Thu Dec 5 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Fri Dec 6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Dec 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater

Fri Dec 27 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat Dec 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Jan 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

Sat Jan 4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Jan 5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

Thu Jan 9 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock – 2 SHOWS

Fri Jan 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sat Jan 11 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sun Jan 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Fri Jan 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sat Jan 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed Jan 22 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre at Capitol Center for The Arts

Thu Jan 23 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Fri Jan 24 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

Sat Jan 25 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur