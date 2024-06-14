Two-time Emmy winner Sarah Silverman announced her latest U.S. tour, titled “Sarah Silverman: Postmortem.” The run is slated to travel to over 30 cities across the country.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 19 in St Louis at the Stifel Theatre. From there, the comedian is set to make stops in various cities such as Las Vegas, Chicago, Columbus, Charlotte, Phoenix, Miami, Atlanta, and Providence, before wrapping up on January 25 in Boston at The Wilbur. A live taping of two shows at New York City’s Beacon Theatre will take place on January 17 and 18.
Silverman’s most recent comedy special, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, was met with critical acclaim and received nominations for a Grammy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award. It is currently streaming on Max. Additionally, Silverman has a weekly podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast, which relaunched on October 19. She also hosts TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, an extension of the David Letterman segment.
“Looking forward to hitting the road and connecting with human beings in a live setting,” Silverman shared.
General ticket sales begin on Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Postmortem Tour Dates
Thu Sep 19 – St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Fri Sep 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall
Sat Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre
Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Fri Oct 25 – Brooks, CA – Cache Creek Casino Resort
Sat Oct 26 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino
Fri Nov 1 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
Sat Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Sun Nov 3 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
Thu Nov 7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Fri Nov 8 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Sat Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Thu Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Nov 15 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre
Thu Nov 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Thu Dec 5 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Fri Dec 6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Thu Dec 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
Fri Dec 27 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sat Dec 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Fri Jan 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall
Sat Jan 4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Sun Jan 5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater
Thu Jan 9 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock – 2 SHOWS
Fri Jan 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
Sat Jan 11 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Sun Jan 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Fri Jan 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Sat Jan 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Wed Jan 22 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre at Capitol Center for The Arts
Thu Jan 23 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Fri Jan 24 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
Sat Jan 25 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur