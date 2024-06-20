Rapper Travis Scott was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing, local news outlets report.

According to Miami’s Local10, a police report notes Scott was partying on a yacht near Miami Beach when he allegedly became involved in a verbal altercation with some of the vessel’s occupants. Scott was escorted away from the boat by police around 12:44 a.m. local time, but after departing the marina, he returned, trying to re-board the boat. Officers reportedly intercepted him, Scott became belligerent, and he was arrested.

| READ: Justin Timberlake Arrested in New York, Charged With DUI |

Miami Beach Police told Fox 7 News “he was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times,” and when he did not leave, he was detained and taken to Miami-Dade Jail.

Scott posted a $650 bond and was released from jail hours later. He took to X hours later to simply write, “Lol,” and posted to his Instagram story, altering his mugshot to show him wearing sunglasses and headphones.

Lol — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

Late Thursday morning, Scott wrote on X “6 days to circus Maximus tour. For the record I’m going. Ham.” The statement indicates that the arrest is not affecting Scott’s forthcoming tour dates, which will cross Europe this summer, stopping in countries like Netherlands, Romania, England, Germany, Spain, and Portugal before wrapping-up this August. He’s also set to appear at Brazil’s Rock In Rio on September 13.

Scott made headlines over the past year as lawsuits began to pop-up stemming from the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, where 10 concertgoers died due to a crowd crush. While nearly all of the lawsuits naming Scott and promoter Live Nation were settled in court, one suit remains: the lawsuit filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount — the youngest person killed at the festival. The suit is set to go to trial in civil court this September.