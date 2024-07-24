Rapper Chris Brown and Live Nation were named in a lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault that took place backstage at Brown’s show over the weekend.

According to the lawsuit, filed on Monday in Harris County, Brown, Yella Beezy, Brown’s entourage lieutenant Sinko Ceej, and promoter Live Nation are facing a $50 million lawsuit by four victims. Following a show on Brown’s “11:11 Tour” last Friday at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, plaintiffs Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell said they were invited backstage for a post-concert hangout.

The plaintiffs claimed in the suit that Brown showed-up to the post-concert meet-up 30 minutes late. The group, which grew tired of waiting, began to make their exit and thanked Brown for a good show. Bush claimed that a member of Brown’s entourage reminded the rapper that Brown previously had issues with Bush, to which Brown replied, “Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n–a? I don’t forget shit.”

The suit claims that Brown and seven of his 10 entourage members proceeded to assault Bush and punch him in the chest. Additionally, the suit claims Hood Boss picked up a chair and threw it at Bush’s head. Parker allegedly tried to escape down a staircase that led to a locked door, but per instructions from Brown, he was allegedly punched in the face and chest, as well as kicked in the head for over 10 minutes.

“Multiple police reports have been made,” personal injury attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement on Instagram this week. “At least one of the men beaten remains hospitalized. Chris Brown reportedly has a long history of violence and has been arrested or accused of assault on at least ten occasions. Enough!”

All the plaintiffs named in the suit were injured during the incident and are currently undergoing medical treatment. They are seeking $50 million in damages, and the group has also filed restraining orders against Brown, Beezy, and Ceej.

“The lawsuit The Buzbee Law Firm has filed seeks damages on behalf of the four men brutalized, with the hope of obtaining justice for these victims and putting an end, once and for all, to the intolerable and thuggish behavior set forth in the lawsuit,” Buzbee’s statement concludes.

Brown has been known for his violent nature; in 2009, he pleaded guilty to a felony assault for leaving his then-girlfriend Rihanna hospitalized. From there, more altercations continued including him throwing a chair at a dressing room window during a meltdown in 2011 and he was involved in a nightclub brawl in New York City in 2012. Then, in 2013 he was arrested for felony assault, followed by numerous allegations and detainments in various cities over the next several years.