Mandy Gonzalez is set to guest star as Norma Desmond in select performances of the upcoming Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Blvd.”

The revival, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is set to begin previews on September 28 and officially open on October 20 at the St. James Theatre. Gonzalez is slated to share the role with Nicole Scherzinger, who is set to perform all but one show per week, with Gonzalez stepping in for the remaining performances. Gonzalez is scheduled to take the stage for the first time on October 22.

“In my 25 years playing leading ladies on Broadway, I’ve never been more excited for a show. The role of ‘Norma Desmond’ is iconic, Jamie Lloyd’s direction is masterful, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score is sumptuous, Gonzalez shared. “To reinterpret a timeless story with such raw sophistication, especially as the first Latina to take this role on Broadway, is a dream come true.”

In addition to Gonzalez and Scherzinger, the Broadway cast will feature several stars from the London production. Tom Francis will play Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett-Young will reprise her role as Betty Schaefer, and David Thaxton will return as Max Von Mayerling. Further casting announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

The revival is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions, in arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

