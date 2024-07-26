Queens of the Stone Age had to call-off their remaining European tour dates earlier this month as frontman Josh Homme underwent emergency surgery, and now, the rockers have cancelled seven festival appearances.

On Friday, the group announced they had to cancel appearances at a run of European festivals, including Way out West in Sweden, Norway’s Oya Festival, Syd For Solen in Denmark, Cabaret Vert in France, The Netherlands’ Lowlands, Pukkelpop in Belgium, and Portugal’s Vilar de Mouros. The European run of festivals was set to take place throughout August.

“Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors’ orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States,” the band said in a statement. “The Homme family and QOTSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time.”

QOTSA urged ticketholders to check each festival’s website for further information.

This follows news of cancellations at France’s Festival Jardin Sonore, the Pohoda Festival in Slovakia, Colours of Ostrava in Czech Republic, Electric Castle Festival in Romania, and Athens Rocks in Greece, as well as one-off gigs at the Zitadelle Spandau in Berlin, Austria’s METAstradt, Croatia’s SRC Salata, and Athens Rocks in Greece.

At the time, the band noted “Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you” and “we apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment.”

“Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue,” they continued.

Previously, QOTSA had to cancel their performance at the AMA Festival in Italy due to illness.

It is unknown if QOTSA will at the Catacombs of Paris; during a press conference at Hellfest 2024, frontman Josh Homme revealed the news, noting that the band’s dreams are finally coming true.

“In a week’s time or so, we’re gonna play in the Paris Catacombs, and we’ll be the first band to do so,” Homme said. “And I’ve been working on it for 18 years, trying to get myself inside of this exalted place in Paris.”

While a representative for QOTSA confirmed the concert, no further details were available.