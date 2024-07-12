Secondary ticketing site StubHub is set to close its office in Silicon Slopes, Utah and lay off most of its employees, according to reports.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported employees received an email on June 27 and began working from home on Monday. StubHub’s lease is set to expire in the Silicon Slopes campus at the end of the month.

A customer service office was first opened in Draper in 2017 when it was owned by the online merchandise platform eBay. While it first opened in the area because of a large population of multilingual speakers in Utah, the company revealed that a move to Atlanta — in the Eastern time zone — would be more beneficial to the company.

Felix Descamps, vice president of operations at StubHub, wrote in an email to employees that having a call center in the Eastern time zone “will allow for better collaboration across StubHub teams and markets and wider support for our customers,” noting that there are key operations in Los Angeles, New York, Limerick, and Geneva.

“This shift will allow us to move faster in service to our customers and better provide them with the global support they’re familiar with while continuing to improve and optimize the experience,” Descamps said.

StubHub president Nayaab Islam also wrote an email to employees, writing, “Atlanta is highly regarded for its industry-leading talent and expanding entertainment and service industry.”