Wynonna Judd is set to make a return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas this December, marking her first performance at the venue in nine years. The three special shows are slated to take place on December 11, 13, and 14.
Judd took The Venetian Theatre stage back in 2015 with her residency, “The Judds – Girls Night Out,” with a series of nine shows performing alongside her mother, the late Naomi Judd. Reflecting on her upcoming return, Wynonna shared her excitement and sense of nostalgia.
“Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me,” Judd stated. “Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing live for 40 years. That’s more than half of my life! ‘The Greatest Hits’ celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate. They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song. How many hits can we fit into one show? Let’s find out!”
Judd is scheduled to perform at the Neon Lights Festival on August 2 in Elkhorn, WI. The “No One Else On Earth” singer is also slated to perform at The Back Road Music Festival at The Galva Park District in Galva, IL, on August 10 alongside fellow country artists Tracy Byrd and Collin Raye.
Tickets for Judd’s Las Vegas shows go on sale on July 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Fans of the country singer can secure their tickets to one of her shows by visiting one of the links below:
Wynonna Judd Tour Dates
08/02 — Elkhorn, WI @ Neon Nights Festival
08/10 — Galva, IL @ The Back Road Music Festival
08/22 — Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair
08/24 — Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival
09/06 — Hutchinson, KS @ Kansas State Fair
09/07 — Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino
09/08 — Lubbock, TX @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall
09/11 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
09/13 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
09/14 — Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts
09/18 — Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
09/20 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
09/21 — Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
09/24 — Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center
09/25 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
09/27 — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
09/28 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
09/29 — Porterville, CA @ Eagle Mountain Casino
10/02 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
10/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
12/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
12/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
12/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre