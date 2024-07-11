Wynonna Judd is set to make a return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas this December, marking her first performance at the venue in nine years. The three special shows are slated to take place on December 11, 13, and 14.

Judd took The Venetian Theatre stage back in 2015 with her residency, “The Judds – Girls Night Out,” with a series of nine shows performing alongside her mother, the late Naomi Judd. Reflecting on her upcoming return, Wynonna shared her excitement and sense of nostalgia.

“Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me,” Judd stated. “Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing live for 40 years. That’s more than half of my life! ‘The Greatest Hits’ celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate. They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song. How many hits can we fit into one show? Let’s find out!”

Judd is scheduled to perform at the Neon Lights Festival on August 2 in Elkhorn, WI. The “No One Else On Earth” singer is also slated to perform at The Back Road Music Festival at The Galva Park District in Galva, IL, on August 10 alongside fellow country artists Tracy Byrd and Collin Raye.

Tickets for Judd’s Las Vegas shows go on sale on July 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Fans of the country singer can secure their tickets to one of her shows by visiting one of the links below:

Wynonna Judd Tickets

Wynonna Judd tickets at MEGAseats

Wynonna Judd tickets at Wynonna.com

Wynonna Judd tickets at StubHub

Wynonna Judd tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Wynonna Judd tickets at Vivid Seats

Wynonna Judd Tour Dates

08/02 — Elkhorn, WI @ Neon Nights Festival

08/10 — Galva, IL @ The Back Road Music Festival

08/22 — Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

08/24 — Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival

09/06 — Hutchinson, KS @ Kansas State Fair

09/07 — Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino

09/08 — Lubbock, TX @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall

09/11 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

09/13 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

09/14 — Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts

09/18 — Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

09/20 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

09/21 — Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

09/24 — Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center

09/25 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

09/27 — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

09/28 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

09/29 — Porterville, CA @ Eagle Mountain Casino

10/02 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

10/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

12/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

12/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

12/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre