TickPick revealed a $250 million growth investment from Brighton Park Capital, marking the largest fundraiser across the ticketing industry to-date.

The investment firm, which focuses on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage companies, made the investment to help accelerate growth and scale operations in the modern transparent ticketing marketplace. Additionally, Rory MCIlroy’s Symphony Ventures, an investment partnership, has signed-on as a strategic investor. Through the partnership, Symphony will help TickPick expand its platform to reach new audiences, allowing the company to enhance its offerings and expand within the industry.

Chris O’Brien, who co-founded TickPick in 2011 alongside Brett Goldberg, said he is “thrilled to announce our latest growth investment.”

“We founded TickPick with the unwavering commitment to deliver a transparent and hassle-free ticket-buying experience for consumers,” O’Brien said. “This investment will allow us to deepen this commitment by accelerating the pace of product innovation, raise our brand awareness, and reach more customers than ever before.”

Goldberg echoed similar sentiments, noting that the company has built a relationship with Brighton Park over the years and “the firm is a clear partner of choice given its strong track record of partnering with founder-led companies and marketplace platforms, which we believe will help us continue to scale the business and drive a lasting impact.”

As a part of the transaction, the private equity firm GreyLion will exit its position in TickPick, following their investment in 2019. One of GreyLion’s partners, Santi Nunez, noted in a release that “Brett, Chris, and the entire team at TickPick have built a successful and scalable business within the live events industry” and they “wish them continued success.”

TickPick was recently recognized in a White House press release for “displaying up-front, all-in pricing since its inception in 2011.” It has also partnered with professional sports teams, acting as an “Official Fan Experience Partner” with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, as well as creating the first MLB partnership with the Minnesota Twins. They’ve also delved into LaLiga as the official ticket and hospitality partner in North America, allowing soccer fans to immerse themselves into matches.