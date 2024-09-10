Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical “Moulin Rouge!” is gearing up for a change in its cast lineup. Beginning October 15, the production is set to welcome John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer, and Pepe Muñoz.

Cardoza and Pfeiffer are set to replace current stars Aaron Tveit and Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, who will perform for the last time on October 13. In the meantime, Santiago, played by Ricky Rojas, will have his final performance on September 8, with Alexander Gil Cruz and Ricardo A. Zayas stepping in until Muñoz officially joins the cast – making his Broadway debut.

“The Moulin Rouge!” will continue to feature Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Hailee Kaleem Wright will serve as Satine’s alternate.

Originally opening on Broadway in 2019 after a successful run in Boston, “Moulin Rouge!” has received 14 Tony Award nominations in 2020 and took home 10 awards, including Best Musical.

Directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, the show features a score that includes songs such as Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Elton John’s “Your Song,” and Sia’s “Chandelier.”

The creative team behind “Moulin Rouge!” includes musical supervisor Justin Levine, music producer Matt Stine, and music director Julie McBride. Scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Justin Townsend, and sound designer Peter Hylenski.

