Neil Young is set to headline the “Harvest Moon” benefit concert on October 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California.

The event will support two causes close to Young: The Painted Turtle Camp, which provides free, year-round camp experiences for children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, which offers educational support to children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

Joining Young at the benefit will be longtime friend and fellow musician Stephen Stills. The full lineup of performers has yet to be announced.

The concert marks a return to the stage for Young, who canceled his Crazy Horse tour earlier this year. The band announced the decision on their official website, stating:

“The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST! When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience. Health is #1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph, and Billy.”

Despite the setbacks, Young is set to perform at Farm Aid on September 21, marking his gradual return to live performances. The “Harvest Moon” benefit will be one of his first major solo appearances since the hiatus.

Tickets are set to go on sale September 6 and can be purchased at www.harvestmoongathering.com.