Oak View Group has partnered with Mexican promoter OCESA to bring live music to the country.

OCESA revealed that OVG Hospitality will “redefine the culinary and hospitality experiences” at four of its venues: Estadio GNP Seguros, Autdoromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Palacio de los Deportes, and Centro Citibanamex. Additionally, early next year, OVG Hospitality is expected to roll out to other OCESA-operated venues.

Throughout the partnership, OVG Hospitality will upgrade experiences at concerts, sporting events, and business gatherings, offering premium services, innovative technologies, and a range of menu options.

Chris Granger, president of OVG360 — Oak View Group’s venue management business — noted that “I don’t think the world understands how important and how meaningful live entertainment is in Mexico, largely because of the work that OCESA is doing.”

“We are thrilled to partner with them,” Granger said. “We appreciate their entrepreneurial spirit and the fact that they are big thinkers and have such an interest in the guest experience. It’s really perfect for us because we share their values.”

Recently, OVG partnered with Penn State Athletics and the University of Kansas, as well as venues like Austin’s Moody Center, Footprint Center in Phoenix, and Palm Desert’s Acrisure Arena. OCESA is known for promoting over 3,000 events annually, and its venue portfolio includes the newly-remodeled 65,000-seat Estadio GNP Seguros.