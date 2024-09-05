Oasis is returning to the stage for the first time in 15 years, though when fans tried to purchase tickets to the duo’s 2025 shows, they were quickly met with surged ticket prices amid Ticketmaster’s infamous “dynamic pricing” practice. Now, Oasis is claiming they had no knowledge of dynamic pricing, nor had any say in ticket prices.

During the onsale over the weekend, millions waited in queues to purchase Oasis tickets but saw ticket prices were significantly higher than originally advertised, with Ticketmaster justifying that the tickets were “in demand” during the initial sales rush. Fans shared screenshots on X, showing that general public “official platinum” tickets rose to prices as high as 500 ($553) and “In Demand Standing Ticket” prices jumped to £356 ($467).

Additionally, many were quick to point out that the band and its management have taken pains to fully employ ticket restrictions lock tickets from resale or transfer, outside of either Ticketmaster or the Twickets platform, both of which offer no option but to list for sale at the original price paid.

On Wednesday, the band released a statement on the matter, noting that they were unaware of the use of dynamic pricing — which increases prices based on demand.

“It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used,” Oasis said. “While prior meeting between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.”

The band went on to note that “all parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

| READ: UK Regulator Investigating Ticketmaster After Oasis Debacle |

Ticketmaster, on the other hand, said it did not set the ticket pricing policy — the artists and promoters did. However, it’s worth noting that all three promoters for the Oasis tour — SJM Concerts, MCD Promotions, and DF Concerts — all have ties to Live Nation, the entertainment conglomerate that owns Ticketmaster. Live Nation, which already controls a majority of the UK music industry, is currently under fire for its alleged monopolistic practices alongside Ticketmaster and is the target in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 39 states, which aims to break-up the pair.

In the wake of widespread complaints during Oasis’ onsale, officials in the United Kingdom have promised that they will take a hard look at the practice of “dynamic pricing” for event tickets. On Monday, the Advertising Standards Authority said that it has already received 450 complaints regarding the Oasis tour ticket sales process.

It was no surprise that fans rushed to purchase tickets; brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have not performed together since their infamous feud and ultimate split in 2009. After their shocking announcement that they would return to the stage for a round of shows, Oasis quickly revealed additional dates, and following “phenomenal demand,” even more gigs were added. The newly-announced shows will be sold by a “staggered, invitation-only process” and applications to join the ballot will be opened first to those who were unsuccessful during the initial onsale.

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates

07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/16 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/19 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/30– London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

09/27 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium