Tens of thousands of tickets purchased on the resale market for Oasis’ reunion tour will reportedly be cancelled and made available again on Ticketmaster.

Live Nation and SJM Concerts, the promoters for the reunion shows, confirmed the news to the BBC, noting that tickets from unauthorized secondary platforms will be cancelled “soon.” A company spokesperson said that despite warnings to only purchase from Ticketmaster and resale partner Twickets, “four percent of tickets have ended up on resale sites,” adding up to around 50,000 tickets.

Live Nation and SJM said that these counter-scalping measures were in place to “take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit.” However, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have been under fire for the use of the infamous practice known as dynamic pricing, which increases prices based on demand. Oasis fans lashed out at the promoters and artist for the reunion tour prices, which were 3-4x the advertised “face value” price.

Following the UK sale, Oasis revealed they would not use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model in North America. UK regulators slammed the practice and the CMA announced it would investigate the sales process to determine if any laws were broken.

At this time, there is no word how the company plans on cancelling the 50,000 tickets. It’s also not clear if resale tickets will be cancelled for all of Oasis’ shows, or just the UK leg of the tour. Viagogo, however, said it will continue selling Oasis tickets.

“Two percent of Oasis tickets are on Viagogo and StubHub,” Viagogo representative Matt Drew said in a statement. “We will continue to sell them in the way the regulator says we can. We are serving a clear consumer need, we will continue doing it on that basis.”

Following a round of shows across the UK, Oasis will head to North America and Australia. Find their upcoming tour dates below and snag tickets here.

Oasis Tour 2025

07/04 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/05 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/11 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/12 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/16 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/19 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/20 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/30 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

10/31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/1 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/7 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11.8 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium