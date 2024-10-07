Three Days Grace is officially reuniting with frontman Adam Gontier and has been dubbed the first confirmed artist for Ohio’s Inkcarceration rock and metal festival in 2025.

“We couldn’t keep this locked up any longer,” festival organizers shared in an email Monday morning. “Three Days Grace is your first confirmed band for Inkcarceration 2025! Original frontman, Adam Gontier, is BACK and joining forces with Matt Walst for a once-in-a-lifetime set featuring both lead singers performing the band’s biggest tracks.”

Festival organizers promised fans will “witness one of the biggest names in Modern Rock History reunite together” during next year’s festival, which is set to run from July 18 through 20 at Mansfield’s Ohio State Reformatory.

Last week, the band revealed that Gontier, the original frontman of Three Days Grace, would return to the band after over 10 years. Instead of replacing current vocalist Matt Walst, Gontier will share vocal duties. The band teased the news with a social media post, which included a voicemail message from Gontier to Walst, noting he’ll “be at the studio soon, if you can just let everybody know.”

Additionally, Gontier and Walst confirmed they are recording a new album — and plan to reveal tour dates.

Back in 2013, Gontier left the group and formed the band Saint Asonia with Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. During his time with Three Days Grace, the group released a whopping 17 No. 1 hits, including rock staples like “I Hate Everything About You” and “Animal I Have Become.”

Gontier will join longtime members Barry Stock, Brad Walst, and Neil Sanderson.

Inkcarceration is Three Days Grace’s first confirmed performance of 2025. Presale tickets for the festival head on sale next week. Find more information via the festival’s official website.