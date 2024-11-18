A Georgia man is facing allegations of orchestrating a scheme involving counterfeit tickets that duped victims out of more than $1 million.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Matthew Timothy Neet, a 42-year-old accused of luring over 30 victims into handing over $1.3 million for items that never existed.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office announced that Neet allegedly sold fake tickets to high-profile events, including University of Georgia football games, Taylor Swift concerts, and the Masters Golf Tournament. In addition to ticket fraud, Neet reportedly advertised fake real estate deals.

Investigators revealed that Neet primarily operated online, posting advertisements for the non-existent tickets and properties. The scheme first came to light when authorities discovered fraudulent UGA football tickets circulating online. However, a deeper investigation unveiled what the sheriff’s office described as a “broader, multifaceted scam” that had been ongoing for an extended period of time.

Neet was apprehended in Louisiana earlier this month and subsequently extradited to Jones County, Georgia, where he now faces charges of theft by conversion. His arrest stems from the alleged sale of counterfeit Georgia Bulldogs season tickets for $4,700, but investigators believe this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Investigator John Simmons stated that agencies across Georgia and other states are pursuing additional charges against Neet for similar fraudulent activities. Neet remains in custody at the Jones County Jail, where he has been denied bond as legal proceedings unfold.

While Neet awaits trial, investigators are continuing to piece together the full extent of his alleged activities.