Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are bringing their music to stages across the U.S. in 2025, scheduled to make stops in 25 cities.
The tour is slated to begin on February 28 in Santa Fe, New Mexico with back-to-back shows. From there, the duo is set to make stops in various cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Knoxville, New York, and Charlottesville, before their final performance on May 22 in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium.
The expansive tour is in support of their Grammy-nominated album Woodland. Their latest record has not only garnered a Grammy nod for Best Folk Album but also secured a nomination for Best Americana Performance for the track “Empty Trainload of Sky.”
Currently, Welch and Rawlings are wrapping up their 2024 dates with their next stop slated for November 20 in Louisville, KY. They are also scheduled to perform in cities such as Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore before heading to Australia for a string of seven shows.
For those looking to secure their spot, an artist presale for select dates is scheduled to begin on November 12. The general ticket sale is set to begin on Friday, November 15. More information can be found on the Gillian Welch and David Rawlings official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings 2024-2025 Tour Dates
11/20 – Louisville, KY @ The Brown Theatre
11/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple
11/23 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
11/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater
11/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca
11/27 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
11/30 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
12/01 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
12/02 – Concord, NH @ Chubb Theatre
12/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
12/05 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts – Zellerbach Auditorium
12/07 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore
12/08 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall
01/23 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
01/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
01/25 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
01/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
01/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
02/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
02/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
03/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
03/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
03/06 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Granada Theatre
03/10 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
03/14 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater
04/02 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Walker Theatre
04/03 – Athens, GA @ The Classic Center
04/04 – Boone, NC @ Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
04/05 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
04/30 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
05/01 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
05/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Memorial Auditorium at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
05/04 – Richmond, VA @ The National
05/05 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House – Copeland Hall
05/07 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
05/10 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center
05/11 – New London, CT @ Garde Theater
05/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater
05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium