Olivia Rodrigo has been announced as the headlining act for London’s 2025 BST Hyde Park concert series. The event is slated to be the singer’s largest UK show to date.

The event, scheduled for June 27, will see the “Drivers License” singer performing on the Great Oak Stage, with support from the British band The Last Dinner Party and Norwegian indie-pop singer Girl in Red.

Tickets for Rodrigo’s Hyde Park performance are set to go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. ET) on Friday, November 15. Fans looking for an early opportunity to snag tickets can take advantage of an Amex presale, which will remain available until 8 a.m. GMT on November 15.

The “Vampire” singer recently wrapped up her world GUTS world tour on October 22 in Sydney, Australia, at the Qudos Bank Arena.

Additionally, Rodrigo is fresh off another successful Grammy nomination season, with a career total of 13 nominations. Her frequent collaborator, producer Dan Nigro, also received a nomination for producer of the year, non-classical. Another Grammy nod went to songwriter Amy Allen for her contributions to Rodrigo’s track “Scared of My Guitar.”

Also slated to join the BST Hyde Park series 2025 are veteran rock group Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan and Hugh Jackman. Notably, the BST Hyde Park performances for Bryan and Kahan are also set to mark their biggest UK shows to date. Concertgoers can visit the official BST Hyde Park website for additional information and details.