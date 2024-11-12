RAYE has announced she will be taking on her largest performance to date, headlining the All Points East Festival in London next summer.

RAYE is set to take the stage at Victoria Park on August 23, 2025, in front of an expected audience of 50,000. The singer joins other headliners The Maccabees and Barry Can’t Swim.

Following the announcement, RAYE took to her Instagram story to share her excitement with fans.

“We are going to be bringing you a beautiful show full of passion and incredible musicians to Victoria Park. I’m going to work hard to make it the most beautiful show we are capable of,” she shared.

Additionally, RAYE earned a historic six-award sweep at the 2024 BRIT Awards, setting a record for most awards won by an artist in a single night. She recently received three Grammy nominations, including nods for Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year.

Her single “Escapism” also made waves internationally, reaching No. 1 on the U.K. Official Singles Chart and peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S.

Notably, the festival joins other events such as BST Hyde Park, which recently announced headliners including Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, and Noah Kahan.

Tickets for RAYE’s show and the rest of All Points East’s 2025 programming will be available for general sale on November 15 at 10 a.m. GMT through the festival’s official website. The festival is slated to release additional lineups in the coming weeks.