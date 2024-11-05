The Oscar and Academy Award-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire” is heading to the theater stage.

A stage version of the movie will be adapted by Ken Davenport and is set to be produced in association with Celador International. A.R. Rahman will expand his Oscar Award-winning score from the movie for the musical, featuring tracks from the film like “Jai Ho” — which won the 2009 Academy Award for Best Original Song.

“I’m incredibly excited to begin work on ‘Slumdog Millionaire,'” Rahman said in a statement. “This reimagined version will take you on an electrifying journey with new songs and a few unexpected twists. We can’t wait for you to experience it with us!”

“Slumdog Millionaire” is set in Mumbai and tells to story of 18-year-old Jamal Malik, who competes on the Indian version of the game show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” Malik gets all of the answers correct on the show and is accused of cheating, so he delves into the stories of his life surviving on the streets of the city, explaining how he knew every answer.

The story is loosely based on the novel “Q&A” by Indian author Vikas Swarup before it received a screenplay by Simon Beaufoy in 2008.

Davenport explained in a statement that his father, Kenny Dipchand Hasija, did not talk about his Indian culture much until he took him to see the film.

“Immediately after the credits rolled, the stories, the love and the pride of where he was from poured out of him,” Davenport said of his father. “It was one of the closest moments we ever had. Right then and there, I vowed to one day find a way to bring our Indian culture to the stage, as a way to honor him, and people of Indian descent all over the world. I just never imagine that I’d be able to do that with that very film, and with A.R. Rahman himself!”

The production’s creative team members, casting, and production dates have not been revealed at this time.