Country star Zach Bryan has been accused of emotionally abusing his ex girlfriend during their relationship and attempting to silence her from speaking out.

Bryan’s ex-girlfriend, Barstool Sports podcast host Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, spoke out during an episode of the “BFFs Podcast: with co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards on Friday, claiming that the “Pink Skies” singer emotionally abused her. Additionally, LaPaglia claimed Bryan offered her $12 million and a New York apartment to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) about their relationship — which she refused.

LaPaglia said that this last year has been “the hardest of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude.”

“I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him,” LaPaglia said. “My brain’s rewired, and I’m scared to make him mad.”

She noted that in previous relationships, Bryan made his girlfriends sign NDAs so they would not be able to talk about their experiences publicly, which “made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you, sign their experiences away, sign what they went through away.” Then, LaPaglia said after her breakup with Bryan, she was approached by his team with a significant financial offer in exchange for her silence.

While she was offered a “big sum of money and a few options,” LaPaglia denied the offer, noting that she would have had to “sign all of my experiences, everything that I am, away to this person.”

“I did not accept any money,” DePaglia said. “I will not accept any money. I think that’s beneath me. I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt for them to protect you. I think that in itself, offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship to keep it a secret, speaks volumes.”

During the podcast, DePaglia explained various incidents during her relationship with Bryan that were troublesome. During the Golden Globes, she said her night was “ruined” because he disapproved of her dress, marking “the first time he had really tried to control what I wore and what I posted.” Then, he unfollowed her, noting “he didn’t want to date someone that presents themselves that way.”

She also claimed Bryan berated her friends on her birthday, and in another instance, smashed her phone. Additionally, she said he tried to offer her double what Barstool Sports did so she would quit.

The pair first made their relationship public in July 2023, and their breakup was confirmed in October.

“I lost myself throughout this whole relationship,” she said. “I don’t even recognize myself anymore. I lost 15 pounds I didn’t have to lose in the relationship. I didn’t sleep. I was completely isolated from my family, from my friends, from work.”

DePaglia noted that she shared her story to help others in a similar situation, which is why she didn’t take the money or sign the NDA.

“The message I want to put out there is that so mnay people go through this, feeling trapped or thinking they’ll never be able to leave,” DePaglia said.

Bryan has not commented publicly on the allegations.

This isn’t the first time Bryan has made headlines over his negative actions; last year, Bryan was arrested in a traffic stop and took to social media to share that he was “out of line in the things I said” to officers on-scene. He also spent time arguing with his own fans over the presale process for his tour; after refusing to use Ticketmaster on tour in early 2023, hee surrendered fully to the ticketing giant and their price-surging tactics.

Currently, Bryan is performing on the “Quittin Time Tour,” scheduled to run through late December.