The annual magical event Electric Forest is returning to Rothbury, Michigan in 2025, featuring an array of artists across EDM, jam, and world music.

The festival is set to take place from June 19-22 and will include headlining performances from the French electro pioneers Justice, Aussie party starter FISHER, the Grammy-nominated Disclosure for a DJ set, the groovy three-piece Khruangbin, and Forest Family favorites Louis The Child.

Fans can also expect to see the legendary Tiesto, the sonics of Liquid Stranger and Of The Trees, the hard techno Sara Landry, multi-instrumentalist Barry Can’t Swim, Brazilian globetrotter Mochakk, and the drum and bass behemoth WORSHIP. Additionally, jam band visionaries The String Cheese Incident will perform two incidents. Other notable acts include Nia Archives, BAMBII, Maz, Arc De Soleil, BALTHVS, bbno$, Joey Valence & Brae, and GASHI.

Electric Forest’s Loyalty Program began its initial onsale on Tuesday, December 3, which will run through Thursday, December 5 for its Forest Family. A general on sale will begin on Friday, December 6 at 12 p.m. ET. Passes, hotel packages, and the new package “Good Life Meadow” are available via the festival’s official website. Festivalgoers can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free one-year membership).

See Electric Forest’s full lineup below: