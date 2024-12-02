As 2024 nears its end, festivalgoers are looking to next year’s round of music festivals. Who will headline the most coveted music events of the year?

Whether you’re looking to rock out at fests like Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville, take out your cowboy boots for Stagecoach and Cattle Country Fest, or take it back to your nostalgic days for Warped Tour and When We Were Young, we’ve got you covered.

Find our full list of upcoming North American music festivals below, updating daily:

Cattle Country

Gonzalez, TX | April 10-12

Texas’ Cattle Country Festival, set on a 400-acre ranch dubbed “The Boot,” is returning to Texas for its second annual event, featuring Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Tanya Tucker, and Clint Black. Read more here.

Coachella

Indio, CA | April 11-13, 18-20

Coachella, the largest music festival in the U.S., will return to the Empire Polo Club grounds for two weekends, featuring headlining performances from Post Malone, Green Day, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott. Read more here.

Cruel World

Pasadena, CA | May 17

Goldenvoice is bringing back Cruel World to California’s Rose Bowl, set to feature headlining performances from New Order and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds. Additionally, ‘Til Tuesday will perform with its original lineup for the first time in 35 years, and The Go-Go’s will reunite on stage. Read more here.

Dreamville

Raleigh, NC | April 5-6

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is returning to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, celebrating music, culture, and community. Organizers plan to release the lineup later this year. Read more here.

Extra Innings Festival

Tempe, AZ | February 28-March 1

The Extra Innings Festival will return to Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park in Arizona. The leaders of the lineup include the indie-rockers of The Lumineers and country’s Kacey Musgraves. Read more here.

iHeartRadio ALTer Ego

Los Angeles, CA | January 11

The 8th annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2025 is bringing together a mix of alternative acts and rock icons, with Cage The Elephant, The Offspring, and Fontaines D.C. among the top headliners taking the stage. Read more here.

Inkcarceration

Mansfield, OH | July 18-20

You’ve been arraigned: Inkcarceration is returning to Mansfield’s Ohio State Reformatory for a weekend full of rock music and tattoos. The 2025 full lineup has not been revealed at this time, aside from Three Days Grace and Knocked Loose. Read more here.

Innings Festival

Tempe, AZ | February 21-22

The rockers of Fall Out Boy and The Killers are taking over the 7th annual Innings Festival at Arizona’s Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park. Across the weekend, 18 artists will perform across two stages with no overlapping sets. Read more here.

Lovin’ Life

Charlotte, NC | May 2-4



Following a successful inaugural event, Lovin’ Life Music Fest is returning to Charlotte in May and is set to host a round of veteran and up-and-coming artists, including the rockers of Dave Matthews Band, popstar Gwen Stefani, and Grammy-nominated best new artist Benson Boone. Read more here.

Sand In My Boots

Gulf Shores, AL | May 16-18

Country star Morgan Wallen is debuting the inaugural Sand In My Boots music festival in Alabama. The festival aims to embrace a wide range of genres, with Wallen handpicking artists he’s both admired and collaborated with throughout his career, including Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and Hardy. Read more here.

Sick New World

Las Vegas, NV | April 12

Sick New World is returning to Las Vegas in 2025 with a stacked lineup, featuring metal heavyweights Metallica and nu-metal’s reunited Linkin Park as the dual headliners. Other big names on the lineup include gothic rock’s Evanescence, the punk-rockers of AFI, and the iconic rockers behind Queens of the Stone Age, 311, and Three Days Grace. Read more here.

Sonic Temple

Columbus, OH | May 8-11

Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple festival has revealed its full lineup for the 2025 edition, featuring a stacked lineup of rock and metal heavyweights, including the reunited Linkin Park, Metallica, Rob Zombie, Korn, Incubus, Alice in Chains, Bad Omens, and Three Days Grace. Read more here.

Two Step Inn

Georgetown, TX | April 5-6

The Two Step Inn festival is gearing up for its 2025 edition, led by country music legends Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson. The festival is expected to include over 35 artists performing across three stages, as well as multiple dance floors, local food vendors, and a selection of arts and crafts vendors. Read more here.

Ultra Music Festival

Miami, FL | March 28-30

Ultra Music Festival is set to make its return to Miami’s Bayfront Park for its 25th anniversary. The first phase of its lineup includes Deadmau5, Zeds Dead, Martin Garrix, Subtronics, Zedd, and Tiesto. Read more here.

Under the Big Sky

Whitefish, MT | July 18-20

The three-day Under the Big Sky music festival will return to Montana in the summer of 2025 with headlining performances from Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons, and The Red Clay Strays. Read more here.

Vans Warped Tour

Multiple cities | June-November

Emos, pop-punkers, and metalheads — Warped Tour is officially back for its 30th anniversary. The traveling rock music festival will return to three cities in 2025: Washington, D.C., Long Beach, and Orlando. Lineups have not been revealed at this time. Read more here.

Welcome to Rockville

Daytona Beach, FL | May 15-18

North America’s largest rock festival Welcome to Rockville is returning to Daytona Beach, Florida next year with a stacked lineup of rock and metal icons including the punk-rock trio Green Day, the rockers of Shinedown, the newly-reunited Linkin Park, and the nu-metal icons of Korn. Read more here.

When We Were Young

Las Vegas, NV | October 18

Emos: the 2025 When We Were Young lineup has arrived, which will feature pop-punk heavyweights and festival veterans blink-182 alongside alternative-rock icons Panic! at the Disco. Read more here.

Zootown

Missoula, MT | July 4-5

The inaugural Zootown Music Festival is set to feature headliners Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Modest Mouse, Mt. Joy, and Lake Street Dive, alongside an array of supporting acts at the Missoula Fairgrounds. Read more here.