The 18th annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) will take over Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium this March, featuring headlining performances from R&B stars Ms. Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, New Edition, and Doechii.

The festival is set to take place from March 8 to 9. Hill will headline Saturday’s show with a special “Diaspora Calling!” set, featuring Wyclef Jean and YG Marle, as well as special performances from Doechii, BustaRhymes, Samara Cyn, Foggieraw, Mannywellz, and Zion Marley.

New Edition will headline Sunday alongside Braxton. Throughout the day, other acts will take the stage including DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic Live!,” Beenie Man, Xscape, Coco Jones, Kem, Tye Tribbett, Dru Hill, and Doug E. Fresh. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) will produce the event for the second year in a row. BPC partner/chief marketing officer Troy Brown noted in a press release that “exceeding our own expectations, BPC’s first year working with JITG in 2024 set a new standard for live events.”

“We are thrilled to create even more unforgettable memories for the City of Miami Gardens by partnering with JITG for its 18th anniversary in 2025,” Brown said.

Two-day passes are currently available via the festival’s official website, offering general admission, platinum, silver ambassador, gold ambassador, and titanium level passes.

Find the full JITG lineup poster below: